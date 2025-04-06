IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs GT match

Gujarat Titans moved up from third to second position in the IPL 2025 points table after a comfortable win against the SunRisers Hyderabad on April 6. The Titans recorded their third victory of the season, taking their tally to six points from four matches.

SRH continue to languish at the bottom of the standings with two points from five games. The Hyderabad-based franchise won their first match of the season, but after that, they have suffered four consecutive losses.

On the other side, GT started with a defeat, but they have bounced back strongly, registering a hat-trick of victories. GT's net run rate stands at +1.031 after this game. Only the Delhi Capitals are ahead of them in the standings.

GT will come back to Ahmedabad for their next match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9. Meanwhile, SRH will stay in Hyderabad for their next game against the Punjab Kings on April 12.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to 2nd position in IPL 2025 points table?

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru dropped to the third spot in the standings after Gujarat Titans defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB will play their fourth game of the competition against the Mumbai Indians on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB's net run rate of +1.149 is better than GT's net run rate of +1.031. Hence, if the Bengaluru-based franchise emerge victorious in their upcoming game, they will return to the second spot. In fact, RCB even have a chance to become the tabletoppers as the number one-placed Delhi Capitals' net run rate stands at +1.257.

On the other side, Mumbai Indians can jump from eighth to fourth position if they defeat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. MI have two points from four matches in the IPL 2025 points table right now.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More