IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs DC match

Rain had the final say in Hyderabad as the crucial IPL 2025 clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was abandoned without a ball being bowled in the second innings. The washout meant both teams shared a point each, with Delhi moving to 13 points while SRH were officially knocked out of playoff contention.

Before the rain arrived, SRH had put in a commendable bowling display after opting to field first on a surface that offered movement. Captain Pat Cummins set the tone early, dismissing Karun Nair off the very first ball. He followed it up with the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel to leave DC reeling.

Axar Patel and KL Rahul attempted to rebuild, but scoring remained difficult. Ashutosh Sharma, brought in as an Impact Sub, played a crucial hand with a quick-fire 41 and Tristan Stubbs (41* off 36) was crucial, helping DC post 133 — a fighting total on a tricky pitch.

The abandonment, however, ended SRH's slim hopes. With just seven points from 11 games, the 2016 champions can no longer make the playoffs. They can reach 13 points by winning their three remaining games, a mark that has been crossed by four teams.

Delhi, meanwhile, are still at the fifth spot, with 13 points and three games at hand. They will desperately need a win in their next game as DC haven't won any of their last three matches.

Battle for top spot as MI host GT

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

With the IPL 2025 playoffs race intensifying, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

MI currently sit third on the points table with 14 points from 11 games and a strong net run rate of +1.274. A win here would all but secure their playoff berth.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are not far behind. With equal points from 10 games, Shubman Gill’s side has the advantage of a game in hand and a healthy net run rate of +0.867. A win for either side will see them leapfrog the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the top of the table.

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More