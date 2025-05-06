IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs DC match

Rain had the final say in Hyderabad as the crucial IPL 2025 clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was abandoned without a ball being bowled in the second innings. The washout meant both teams shared a point each, with Delhi moving to 13 points while SRH were officially knocked out of playoff contention.
Before the rain arrived, SRH had put in a commendable bowling display after opting to field first on a surface that offered movement. Captain Pat Cummins set the tone early, dismissing Karun Nair off the very first ball. He followed it up with the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel to leave DC reeling.
Axar Patel and KL Rahul attempted to rebuild, but scoring remained difficult. Ashutosh Sharma, brought in as an Impact Sub, played a crucial hand with a quick-fire 41 and Tristan Stubbs (41* off 36) was crucial, helping DC post 133 — a fighting total on a tricky pitch.
The abandonment, however, ended SRH's slim hopes. With just seven points from 11 games, the 2016 champions can no longer make the playoffs. They can reach 13 points by winning their three remaining games, a mark that has been crossed by four teams.
Delhi, meanwhile, are still at the fifth spot, with 13 points and three games at hand. They will desperately need a win in their next game as DC haven't won any of their last three matches.
Battle for top spot as MI host GT
With the IPL 2025 playoffs race intensifying, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.
MI currently sit third on the points table with 14 points from 11 games and a strong net run rate of +1.274. A win here would all but secure their playoff berth.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are not far behind. With equal points from 10 games, Shubman Gill’s side has the advantage of a game in hand and a healthy net run rate of +0.867. A win for either side will see them leapfrog the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the top of the table.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS