IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have CSK been knocked out of IPL 2025 playoffs race after their 4-wicket loss to PBKS?

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to crash out of contention for the final four this IPL season after their four-wicket loss on Wednesday (April 30) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This is the second consecutive time the franchise has missed out on a playoff berth.

Coming on the back of a five-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings were asked to bat again, with the hosts managing to get 190 and being bowled out in the 20th over.

Sam Curran (88 off 47), who has been batting at number three for CSK, top-scored with the bat in hand. Half centuries from Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41) and Prabhsimran Singh (54 in 36) saw Punjab chase the total in the last over and coast home to a four-wicket win.

This loss means Chennai Super Kings can neither get to 14 nor 16 points. Having played 10 games, CSK has only managed to get two wins under their belt. The five-time champions have failed to make their mark, losing the last five games they played. Since 2020, Chennai Super Kings have played in six seasons, having qualified for the playoffs only twice and missing out on four occasions.

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to end a rather poor season on a high

MS Dhoni walking out to bat - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings have had one of their worst seasons in IPL history and are looking at the possibility of ending with the wooden spoon. They have won only two games in 10 contests so far and with four games in hand, will be looking to bow out on a high and plan for their next season.

They take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 3 in the Garden City, followed by another away game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 7 in the City of Joy. CSK will be playing their last home game on May 12 against the Rajasthan Royals and end their season with a re-match of the 2023 IPL final, taking on Gujarat Titans on May 18 at Ahmedabad.

