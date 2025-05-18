IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have PBKS qualified for the playoffs after their 10-run win over RR?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18, in match number 59 of IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side strengthened their case for a spot in the playoffs.

They have 17 points and a net run rate of 0.389 after 12 games and are placed second in the points table. However, they still haven't officially sealed a place in the top four. They will be through if they claim a victory in their remaining two fixtures. If they end up losing against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), they will finish with 17 points.

According to the current standings, five teams can reach 17 points or more, and then it will come down to the net run rate. However, 17 points could still be enough for PBKS if the other results go in their favor.

The Punjab-based side will face DC at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 24. Their final league match will be against MI at the same venue on May 26.

Harpreet Brar was the Player of the Match in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match

After electing to bat first, PBKS registered 219/5 in 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera scored 70 runs in 37 balls, while Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 59 runs off 39 balls.

Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets for RR, while Kwena Maphaka and Akash Madhwal claimed one scalp each. Rajasthan were off to a stunning start with the bat as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi formed a 76-run stand from just 29 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar helped PBKS make a strong comeback by getting rid of the two opening batters. He later dismissed Riyan Parag, recording wonderful bowling figures of 4-0-22-3.

Brar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic spell. Jaiswal's (50 off 25 balls) and Dhruv Jurel's (53 off 31 balls) half-centuries went in vain as RR failed to chase the target.

