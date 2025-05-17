IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have RCB qualified for the playoffs after the washout against KKR?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru still stand only a point away from sealing their qualification for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Despite having their most recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to rain, they got a point that takes them to the top of the table.
There was a forecast for showers on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the severity not known by either side. When the teams got to the ground, the heavens opened up, with persistent showers ensuring that no play was possible as the league resumed after a week's break.
This means RCB and KKR have had to share a point and call it a day. The Bengaluru-based franchise ascended to the first place in the points table after adding another point to their kitty. However, that hasn't guaranteed them a spot in the playoffs yet. The three-time losing finalists will have to win one of their next two games to nail down one of the four spots in the playoffs.
More so, RCB have a very good chance of finishing in one of the top two spots in the table for the first time since 2016. Should they win both their remaining contests, RCB will get to 21 points, which more or less guarantees them a spot in the first two positions in the table. They can achieve a similar feat with 19 points, provided Punjab Kings do not win more than one game. RCB will also finish in the top two if PBKS win both games and have a net run rate lower than theirs.
Against whom will RCB play the remaining two games of their 2025 IPL campaign?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 12 games in their 2025 campaign, winning eight games and losing three of them. Their most recent encounter was washed out on Saturday. The Bengaluru-based franchise takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in their next two games.
They play their last home game against the Sunrisers in what happens to be a repeat of the 2016 IPL final. The match will be played on May 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB will then travel to take on LSG on May 27 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. They have won all their away games so far and will be looking to make it seven wins out of seven and achieve a rare feat.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS