IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can DC qualify for the playoffs after their 10-wicket loss against GT?

A comprehensive 10-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) saw the Delhi Capitals' (DC) hopes of a playoff appearance take a hit. The 60th IPL 2025 match was played on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
This win saw the Gujarat-based franchise qualify for the playoffs as well as help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) qualify for the business end of the tournament. Should DC want to become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs, they need to win both their remaining contests against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and PBKS to ensure they go from 13 points in 12 games to 17 points in 14 games.
Asked to bat first on Sunday, the Capitals scored 199/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of a century from KL Rahul (112* off 65). However, Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61) and Shubman Gill (93* off 53) ensured that GT chased the total down without breaking a sweat and without losing a wicket.
"Our bowlers tried well but didn't get the win" - Axar Patel on DC's 10-wicket loss to GT
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel mentioned in the post-match interview that their bowlers tried hard but couldn't prize a wicket, ending up on the wrong side of the result against the Gujarat Titans. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):
"The way they batted was excellent. The wicket also got better as the game went on. We felt we had a par score. Got a good finish, KL batted well. Our bowlers tried well but didn't get the win. The way we batted was a positive given the last couple of games. Fielding and bowling in the powerplay needs to improve. Ball came on nicely in the second innings. It didn't stick in the pitch like it did in the first innings. They didn't lose wickets which made it easy as well (translated from Hindi)."
DC finished the home leg on a bittersweet note. They will play their remaining games against Mumbai Indians on May 21 in Mumbai and the Punjab Kings on May 24 in Jaipur.
