IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can DC qualify for the playoffs after their 10-wicket loss against GT?

A comprehensive 10-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) saw the Delhi Capitals' (DC) hopes of a playoff appearance take a hit. The 60th IPL 2025 match was played on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Ad

This win saw the Gujarat-based franchise qualify for the playoffs as well as help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) qualify for the business end of the tournament. Should DC want to become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs, they need to win both their remaining contests against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and PBKS to ensure they go from 13 points in 12 games to 17 points in 14 games.

Ad

Trending

Asked to bat first on Sunday, the Capitals scored 199/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of a century from KL Rahul (112* off 65). However, Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61) and Shubman Gill (93* off 53) ensured that GT chased the total down without breaking a sweat and without losing a wicket.

"Our bowlers tried well but didn't get the win" - Axar Patel on DC's 10-wicket loss to GT

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel mentioned in the post-match interview that their bowlers tried hard but couldn't prize a wicket, ending up on the wrong side of the result against the Gujarat Titans. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

Ad

"The way they batted was excellent. The wicket also got better as the game went on. We felt we had a par score. Got a good finish, KL batted well. Our bowlers tried well but didn't get the win. The way we batted was a positive given the last couple of games. Fielding and bowling in the powerplay needs to improve. Ball came on nicely in the second innings. It didn't stick in the pitch like it did in the first innings. They didn't lose wickets which made it easy as well (translated from Hindi)."

DC finished the home leg on a bittersweet note. They will play their remaining games against Mumbai Indians on May 21 in Mumbai and the Punjab Kings on May 24 in Jaipur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More