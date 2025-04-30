IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can DC qualify for the playoffs after their 14-run loss against KKR?

Delhi Capitals suffered their second consecutive defeat, this time going down against Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs on Tuesday, April 29. The two teams played each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

After electing to bowl first, Delhi Capitals conceded 204/9 in 20 overs, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 32) and Rinku Singh (36 off 25) doing the bulk of the scoring. Mitchell Starc (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

DC were sailing comfortably in the chase, being 136/3 at one point before wickets fell in heaps, and they were restricted to 190/9.

So far in 10 games, DC have managed six wins, while enduring four losses. They currently have 12 points to their name and need two wins in four games, considering 16 points will be enough for them to secure a berth in the playoffs.

The going will be much smoother if DC need 14 points to qualify, as they will reach that tally with just one more win. The 2020 losing finalists have a much better chance of ending above their current position of fourth in the points table. They will be hoping to reach 18 or 20 points to nail down one of the top two spots.

Delhi Capitals' recent results in IPL 2025

DC have lost three and won two of their last five matches in IPL 2025. The Delhi-based franchise have lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (14 runs), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (6 wickets) and Gujarat Titans (7 wickets). Moreover, their last two losses have come at home, where they had only lost one game previously.

Delhi Capitals take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on May 5. The last time these two sides squared off, Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets. They will hope for a repeat of the same result and ensure they strengthen their case for the playoffs.

