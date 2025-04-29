IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can GT qualify for the playoffs after their 8-wicket loss against RR?

The Gujarat Titans caravan hit a stumbling block when the 2022 champions suffered defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 28. The match was played at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium, Jaipur.

After being asked to bat first, GT posted 209/4 at the end of the 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Shubman Gill (84 off 50) and Jos Buttler (50 off 26). However, Yashasvi Jaiswal (70 off 40) played a well-paced knock, and youngest T20 centurion, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101 off 38), registered a record blitz. They ensured Rajasthan Royals got home inside 16 overs.

This loss happens to be GT's third this season in the nine games they have played so far. They have six wins, which add up to 12 points for them. The minimum number of points that have been needed to qualify for the playoffs in the last few years has been 16 points. For this, GT need to win two out of the next five games at hand.

GT also have a realistic chance of topping the table if they win four out of their next five games. They could also get three wins and cap out at 18 points to seal one of the top two spots. However, they will hope that the other results go their way and they are able to lock down one of the two spots.

Gujarat Titans to play at their home ground thrice in the last five games of the season

Gujarat Titans after the game - Source: Getty

IPL 2022 Champions, Gujarat Titans, have a very good chance of making it to the playoffs this season. Three out of their last five games are scheduled at home, and their last two games of the league stages will also be played in Ahmedabad. They will only play away against the Mumbai Indians on May 6 at Wankhede Stadium and against the Delhi Capitals on May 11 in New Delhi.

GT will be playing host to Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2, followed by their penultimate game of the season, Lucknow Super Giants, on May 14. They will host and take on the Chennai Super Kings in their final league stage clash on May 18. With all their home games scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.

