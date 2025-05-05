IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can PBKS qualify for the playoffs after their 37-run win against LSG?

It was a warm welcome in the chilly foothills of Dharamshala for Punjab Kings after they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs in their clash on Sunday. The win saw Punjab Kings move into the top two spots of the points table.

Being asked to bat first, PBKS posted a daunting total of 236/5 in their 20 overs. It came thanks to a valiant innings of 91 from Prabhsimran Singh, and knocks from Shreyas Iyer (45 off 25) and Shashank Singh (33 off 15) saw them post over 220.

In response, Lucknow Super Giants were off to a shaky start, losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Ayush Badoni (70 off 47) and Abdul Samad (45 off 24) played some fine knocks, helping LSG get to 199/7 in 20 overs.

This win helps PBKS move from fourth place to second in the points table. They are on 15 points. To attain qualification, they will want to win their next game and clinch one of the four berths that help them to get into the playoffs. They also have a good chance of nailing down a spot in the top two of the points table. A win in all games from now on will help them finish in their desired position.

"I step on to the pitch to win the match, that was my mindset" - Shreyas Iyer after the win against LSG

Murali Karthik asked Shreyas Iyer whether he knew the poor record of PBKS at the venue. The batter responded that he didn't know about it and did not read too much into the stats. He said (via Cricbuzz):

"I'm glad I did not know about it. I step on to the pitch to win the match, that was my mindset. We have been lucky so far, the luck has been there because of the hard work and the commitment shown. Everyone stepping at the right time, each and every individual know their roles precisely. There's only thing we need to correct - that is the awareness and the way we move on the field"

This win sees Punjab Kings do the double over Lucknow Super Giants, with the Shreyas Iyer-led unit beating LSG earlier in the season by eight wickets. They next take on the Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on May 8.

