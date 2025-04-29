IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can RR qualify for the playoffs after their 8-wicket win against GT?

History was made at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur when the youngest IPL centurion, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, led Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket win against Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 28). With this win, RR managed their third win of the season, their first in Jaipur.
Electing to bowl first, the Riyan Parag-led outfit saw GT score 209/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Shubman Gill (84 off 50) and Jos Buttler (50 off 26).
The RR chase was off with a bang as they managed to get 87 runs inside the first six overs. A second fiddle act from Yashasvi Jaiswal (70 off 44) and a maiden T20 ton for Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101 in 38) saw RR coast home to an eight-wicket win.
This was RR's third win of the season. They have six points so far this season and need 10 more points to make it to the top four, which has been the standard for teams to qualify in the last couple of years. However, RR has only four games in hand and can get to eight points at most, taking their tally to 14 points.
Should 14 points be enough to make the cut for the playoffs, RR will have to win all their games. They will also work on their net run rate, just like today's game, which saw their NRR improve from -0.625 to -0.349. Further wins will have to be in a greater margin to ensure they go from positive to negative and then boost the margin to continue their upward movement in the table.
Rajasthan Royals will play two of their last four games at home in Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals will be playing their last four games against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings. They will play MI and PBKS at home in Jaipur on May 1 and May 16, respectively.
The two away games RR will be playing will be against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and against Chennai Super Kings on May 12 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. RR needs to win all the games and also ensure they get a positive net run rate to keep their hopes of qualifying afloat.
