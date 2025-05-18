IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How did GT’s 10-wicket win over DC help RCB and PBKS?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) produced another batting masterclass to register a thumping 10-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. Chasing a massive 200 for victory, the in-form opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan took the DC bowling apart from the word go.
The pair helped GT complete the run chase in a mere 19 overs, resulting in the side clinching a playoff berth. It was GT's ninth win in 12 outings, continuing their reign at the top of the points table.
However, the GT victory massively helped two other teams - Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their quest for a playoff spot. While GT moved to 18 points, they also kept DC on 13 points in 12 matches.
Furthermore, the team above DC, Mumbai Indians (MI), are on 14 points in 12 outings. Only one of DC and MI can reach 17, since the two teams play each other in one of their final two games.
Meanwhile, RCB and PBKS are already on 17 points. Considering only one from MI and DC can reach 17, and the other teams below these sides have no chance of reaching 17, RCB and PBKS have also joined GT to book their place in the playoffs.
"Feels great to be able to get that Q on the board" - Shubman Gill
GT skipper Shubman Gill expressed his delight at qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs with their 10-wicket win over DC. It was GT's third playoff qualification in their four seasons in the IPL.
The franchise won the 2022 edition and finished as runners-up in 2023. However, Gill's first season as captain did not reap rewards, with GT missing out on playoff qualification last year.
However, the side has rebounded this season by staying atop the standings with two league stage matches remaining.
Talking about the season and their playoff qualification at the post-match presentation, Gill said (via Cricbuzz):
"Feels great to be able to get that Q on the board. Still two important games for us, getting the momentum into the playoffs will be very important. Feels amazing, I have talked about this couple of times, when I'm batting, I want to play and think as a batsman, not as a captain. Last year was a learning for me as I was captain for the 1st time, the back end last season I learnt that."
Gill will look to confirm a top-two finish heading into the playoffs in their final two round robin matches against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 22 and May 25, respectively.
