IPL 2025 RCB vs GT Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 14 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The game will see 'king' Virat Kohli and 'prince' Shubman Gill in opposite camps. While RCB have won both their matches in IPL 2025 so far, GT have one win and one loss from two matches.

Bengaluru hammered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs in their previous match, thus registering their first win over Chennai at Chepauk since 2008. Skipper Rajat Patidar led the way with a blazing 51 off 32 balls. Seasoned pacer Josh Hazlewood (3-21) was outstanding with the ball, while Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone also impressed with two wickets each.

After losing their opening IPL 2025 match to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in a home game at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Opener Sai Sudharsan (63 off 41) continued his good form, while Gill got another start. With the ball, Mohammed Siraj (2-34) knocked over MI's openers, while Prasidh Krishna (2-18) delivered an outstanding spell.

IPL 2025 RCB vs GT telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match can be watched on Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the match can be watched live of Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of the game will start at 6:30 PM, while the match will begin at 7:30 PM. The toss in the Bengaluru vs Gujarat match will take place at 7:00 PM.

IPL 2025 RCB vs GT live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioStar app as well as the website. A subscription plan is needed to watch the game live. As per details available on the JioHotstar website, three subscription plans are being offered - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year).

Those who do not want to purchase an annual plan can opt for Reliance Jio's special IPL 2025 scheme. As per a report in TOI, the ₹299 recharge offer, which was earlier valid from March 17 to March 31, has been extended till April 15.

A ₹299 recharge on Jio SIM will give users 90-day free JioHotstar access on TV/ Mobile in 4K. Further, with the recharge, users get 50-day free JioFiber, which is encompassed with 800-plus TV channels, 11-plus OTT apps and unlimited WiFi. Those who do not have a Jio SIM can buy one and enjoy benefits of the offer.

