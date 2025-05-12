IPL 2025 Revised Schedule: Remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, May 12 confirmed the revised schedule for the remainder of the Indian Premier League - IPL 2025 season. A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues. The T20 league will resume on May 17, while the final will be played on June 3.

Ad

IPL 2025 was suspended on May 9, a day after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala was abandoned after just 10.1 overs were bowled.

IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are the other five venues which will host the remaining matches. There will be two double-headers, which will be played on Sundays - May 18 and May 25.

Ad

Trending

Looking at the IPL 2025 playoffs schedule, Qualifier 1 will be played on May 29 and the Eliminator on May 30. Qualifier 2 will be held on June 1, with the final to be played on June 3. Venue details for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage, an official BCCI statement read.

IPL 2025 Revised Schedule: Full list of remaining matches

Below is the full list of remaining matches that will be played in IPL 2025 as per the revised schedule announced by BCCI.

Ad

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

May 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur (3:30 PM)

May 18: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi (7:30 PM)

May 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow (7:30 PM)

May 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi (7:30 PM)

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai (7:30 PM)

May 22: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

May 23: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Ad

May 24: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Expand Tweet

Ad

May 25: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad (3:30 PM)

May 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi (7:30 PM)

May 26: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur (7:30 PM)

May 27: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow (7:30 PM)

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule

May 29: Qualifier 1

May 30: Eliminator

June 1: Qualifier 2

June 3: Final

(Note: Playoff venues will be announced later.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More