IPL 2025 suspended: Full list of matches remaining in the season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended for one week on Friday, May 9. In a release, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that updates regarding a revised schedule and venues would be given in due course of time.

At the time of suspension, 12 league phase matches, three playoff matches and the final were remaining in this season. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were scheduled to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on Friday, May 9.

Here’s the list of the remianing matches that were scheduled to take place for the rest of the season:

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow Qualifier 1 at Hyderabad Eliminator at Hyderabad Qualifier 2 at Kolkata Final at Kolkata

Gujarat Titans perched on top of the points table at the time of suspension

At the time of suspension, Gujarat Titans were perched on top of the points table with 16 points in 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16) and Punjab Kings (15) were in second and third place, respectively.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were in fourth place, with 14 points in 12 matches. The Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants were in fifth, sixth and seventh places, respectively.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively, had been knocked out of the playoffs race.

