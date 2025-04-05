IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after CSK vs DC match (Updated) ft. Noor Ahmad & Mitchell Starc

Delhi Capitals (DC) bagged a convincing 25-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 17th match of the IPL 2025 season at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel opted to bat first. Jake Fraser-McGurk bagged a five-ball duck. KL Rahul, who opened the innings, smacked 77 runs in 51 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Abishek Porel (33), Axar Patel (21), Sameer Rizvi (20) and Tristan Stubbs (24*) propelled DC to 183/6 in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets while Noor Ahmad, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana picked up one wicket apiece.

The chase looked more one-sided for the Capitals as there was a lack of intent from the CSK batters. Rachin Ravindra (3), Devon Conway (13), Ruturaj Gaikwad (5), Shivam Dube (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (2) failed to live up to the expectations.

Vijay Shankar (69* off 54 with five fours and one six) and MS Dhoni (30* off 26 with one four and a six) couldn't take their side over the line as CSK could post 158/5 in 20 overs. Vipraj Nigam was the star of the bowlers with two wickets while Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav picked up a wicket each.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 1 N Pooran (LSG) 4 4 - 201 75 50.25 92 218.47 - 2 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 3 3 - 186 74 62 118 157.62 - 2 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 4 4 - 184 72 46 99 185.85 - 3 4 SA Yadav (MI) 4 4 1 171 67 57 106 161.32 - 1 5 JC Buttler (GT) 3 3 1 166 73* 83 96 172.91 - 2 6 SS Iyer (PBKS) 3 2 2 149 97* - 72 206.94 - 2 7 TM Head (SRH) 4 4 - 140 67 35 73 191.78 - 1 8 A Raghuvanshi (KKR) 4 4 1 128 50 42.66 87 147.12 - 1

LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 201 runs from four innings. GT opener Sai Sudharsan retained his second rank with 186 runs from three innings.

Mitchell Marsh (184), Suryakumar Yadav (171), Jos Buttler (166), Shreyas Iyer (149), Travis Head (140), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (128), Heinrich Klaasen (125) and Ajinkya Rahane (123) hold their third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 4 4 90 15 - 118 10 4/18 11.8 7.86 9 1 - 2 MA Starc (DC) 3 3 70 11.4 - 104 9 5/35 11.55 8.91 7.77 - 1 3 HH Pandya (MI) 3 3 60 10 - 75 8 5/36 9.37 7.5 7.5 - 1 4 KK Ahmed (CSK) 4 4 96 16 - 120 8 3/29 15 7.5 12 - - 5 SN Thakur (LSG) 4 4 78 13 - 132 7 4/34 18.85 10.15 11.14 1 - 6 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 3 3 72 12 - 72 6 3/22 12 6 12 - - 7 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 3 3 71 11.5 - 86 6 3/21 14.33 7.26 11.83 - - 8 R Sai Kishore (GT) 3 3 72 12 - 89 6 3/30 14.83 7.41 12 - - 9 CV Varun (KKR) 4 4 90 15 - 94 6 3/22 15.66 6.26 15 - - 10 VG Arora (KKR) 3 3 66 11 1 104 6 3/29 17.33 9.45 11 - -

CSK overseas spinner Noor Ahmad retained his pole position with 10 wickets. Mitchell Starc ascended one spot to the second position with nine wickets. Hardik Pandya slipped one spot to third with eight wickets at 9.37.

Khaleel Ahmed rocketed from the eighth to the fourth spot, picking eight wickets at 15. Shardul Thakur slid from the fourth to the fifth rank, scalping seven wickets. Kuldeep Yadav moved up from the 11th to the sixth position, pocketing six wickets at an average of 12.

Josh Hazlewood (6), R Sai Kishore (6) and Varun Chakaravarthy (6) slid two spots each to the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots, respectively. Vaibhav Arora (6) descended one spot to 10th with an average of 17.33.

