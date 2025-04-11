IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after CSK vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Ajinkya Rahane & Noor Ahmad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured an eight-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 25th match of the IPL 2025 season. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the clash on Friday, April 11.

Ad

After losing the toss, CSK were tasked to bat first. Rachin Ravindra could score only four runs in nine balls while Devon Conway queued up to the pavilion for 12 runs. Rahul Tripathi, who came in for Ruturaj Gaikwad, scored 16 runs in 22 balls with one four.

Vijay Shankar smacked the lone six of the innings, scoring 29 runs in 21 balls while other batters failed to create an impact in the middle overs. Shivam Dube was the top scorer with 31* runs in 29 balls with three fours.

Ad

Trending

Sunil Narine was the star of the show with three wickets, conceding 13 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana bagged two wickets apiece, with Vaibhav Arora and Moeen Ali picking up one wicket each.

In the chase, KKR openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine started off on an explosive note. While De Kock got out, scoring 23 runs in 16 balls with three sixes, Narine continued his good momentum.

Ad

The spin bowling all-rounder went on to smack 44 runs in 18 balls with two fours and five sixes. Eventually, KKR finished off the game in 10.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj scalped one wicket each for CSK, but in vain.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 5 5 1 288 87* 72 128 225 - 3 - 25 24 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 5 5 - 273 82 54.6 180 151.66 - 3 - 24 12 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 5 5 - 265 81 53 147 180.27 - 4 1 28 15 4 AM Rahane (KKR) 6 6 1 204 61 40.8 132 154.54 - 2 - 18 13 5 JC Buttler (GT) 5 5 1 202 73* 50.5 124 162.9 - 2 1 19 9 6 SA Yadav (MI) 5 5 1 199 67 49.75 132 150.75 - 1 - 20 8 7 V Kohli (RCB) 5 5 1 186 67 46.5 128 145.31 - 2 - 16 8 8 RM Patidar (RCB) 5 5 - 186 64 37.2 115 161.73 - 2 - 17 9 9 KL Rahul (DC) 3 3 1 185 93* 92.5 109 169.72 - 2 - 15 10 10 SV Samson (RR) 5 5 - 178 66 35.6 118 150.84 - 1 - 20 7

Ad

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran leads the run-scoring charts with 288 runs from five innings. Sai Sudharsan, the GT opener, retained his second rank with 273 runs from five innings.

Mitchell Marsh, the LSG opening batter, maintained his third rank with 265 runs from five innings. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane (204) ascended from the eighth to the fourth rank, scoring 203 runs.

Jos Buttler (202), Suryakumar Yadav (199), Virat Kohli (186), Rajat Patidar (186), and KL Rahul (185) slipped one spot each. They occupy the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks respectively. Sanju Samson, the RR skipper, retained his 10th rank, accumulating 178 runs.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 6 6 120 20 - 158 12 4/18 13.16 7.9 10 1 - 2 HH Pandya (MI) 4 4 84 14 - 120 10 5/36 12 8.57 8.4 - 1 3 R Sai Kishore (GT) 5 5 110 18.2 - 133 10 3/30 13.3 7.25 11 - - 4 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 5 5 120 20 - 154 10 4/17 15.4 7.7 12 1 - 5 KK Ahmed (CSK) 6 6 138 23 - 205 10 3/29 20.5 8.91 13.8 - - 6 MA Starc (DC) 4 4 88 14.4 - 139 9 5/35 15.44 9.47 9.77 - 1 7 SN Thakur (LSG) 5 5 102 17 - 184 9 4/34 20.44 10.82 11.33 1 - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 4 4 96 16 - 89 8 3/22 11.12 5.56 12 - - 9 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 5 5 114 19 - 134 8 3/24 16.75 7.05 14.25 - - 10 CV Varun (KKR) 6 6 138 23 - 147 8 3/22 18.37 6.39 17.25 - -

Ad

CSK star spinner Noor Ahmad continues to occupy the top spot in the wicket-taking charts, scalping 12 wickets from six innings. He managed to pick a wicket, scalping a wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Next up are MI skipper Hardik Pandya (10), GT spinner R Sai Kishore (10), Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj (10) and CSK speedster Khaleel Ahmed (10). They hold the second, third, fourth, and fifth ranks at 12, 13.3, 15.4, and 18.7, respectively.

Mitchell Starc (9), Shardul Thakur (9), Kuldeep Yadav (8), and Prasidh Krishna (8) retain their sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks at 15.44, 20.44, 11.12, and 16.75, respectively. Varun Chakravarthy rocketed from the 15th to the 10th rank, scalping eight wickets at an average of 18.37.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More