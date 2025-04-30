IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after CSK vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a four-wicket last-over win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 49th match of the IPL 2025 season. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the clash on Wednesday, April 30.

Batting first, CSK openers Shaik Rasheed (11) and Ayush Mhatre (7) failed to create an impact. However, No. 3 batter Sam Curran was the star of the innings, smacking 88 runs in 47 balls with nine fours and four sixes.

Dewald Brevis, batting at No. 5, scored 32 runs in 26 balls with two fours and a six. Eventually, CSK posted 190/10 in 19.2 overs. PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the wrecker-in-chief in the death overs, scalping a hat-trick.

In the chase, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (23) and Prabhsimran Singh started well, stitching a 44-run stand for the first wicket. Singh went on to score 54 runs in 36 balls while captain Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning knock.

Though PBKS kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Iyer smashed 72 runs in 41 balls with five fours and four sixes to put PBKS in a good position. Nevertheless, PBKS looked in all sorts of trouble in the last few overs as they kept losing wickets.

However, they eventually finished off the game in 19.4 overs with four wickets in hand. Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad picked up a wicket each.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 9 9 - 456 82 50.66 304 150 - 5 - 46 16 2 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 443 73* 63.28 319 138.87 - 6 - 39 13 3 SA Yadav (MI) 10 10 3 427 68* 61 252 169.44 - 3 - 42 23 4 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 10 10 1 426 75 47.33 279 152.68 - 5 - 41 22 5 JC Buttler (GT) 9 9 4 406 97* 81.2 241 168.46 - 4 1 43 17 6 N Pooran (LSG) 10 10 1 404 87* 44.88 199 203.01 - 4 - 33 34 7 Shubman Gill (GT) 9 9 1 389 90 48.62 249 156.22 - 4 - 38 13 8 MR Marsh (LSG) 9 9 - 378 81 42 238 158.82 - 4 1 36 20 9 KL Rahul (DC) 9 9 2 371 93* 53 254 146.06 - 3 - 29 16 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 10* 10 3 360 97* 51.42 199 180.9 - 4 1 23 25

GT opener Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 456 runs from nine innings. RCB opening batter Virat Kohli retained his second rank with 443 runs from 10 matches. Suryakumar maintains his third spot with 427 runs from 10 matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (426), Jos Buttler (406), Nicholas Pooran (404), Shubman Gill (389), Mitchell Marsh (378), and KL Rahul (371) hold their fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks, respectively. Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS captain, ascended to the 10th rank with 360 runs from 10 matches.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 9 9 210 35 - 273 17 4/41 16.05 7.8 12.35 1 - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 10 10 210 35 - 288 15 4/18 19.2 8.22 14 1 - 4 KK Ahmed (CSK) 10 10 214 35.4 - 316 14 3/29 22.57 8.85 15.28 - - 5 MA Starc (DC) 10 10 216 36 - 366 14 5/35 26.14 10.16 15.42 - 1 6 HV Patel (SRH) 8 8 162 27 - 244 13 4/28 18.76 9.03 12.46 2 - 7 YS Chahal (PBKS) 10 9 174 29 - 274 13 4/28 21.07 9.44 13.38 2 - 8 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 10 9 194 32.2 1 275 13 3/43 21.15 8.5 14.92 - - 9 KH Pandya (RCB) 10 10 192 32 - 276 13 4/45 21.23 8.62 14.76 1 - 10 CV Varun (KKR) 10 10 234 39 - 279 13 3/22 21.46 7.15 18 - -

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood leads the show with 18 scalps from 10 games. Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna maintained his second rank, pocketing 17 wickets from nine games. CSK spinner Noor Ahmad moved to the third rank with 15 wickets at 19.2.

Khaleel Ahmed, the CSK speedster, rocketed to the fourth rank with 14 wickets at 22.28. Mitchell Starc (14) and Harshal Patel (13) slipped to fifth and sixth ranks, respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal (13) and Arshdeep Singh (13) moved to the seventh and eighth ranks at an average of 21.07 and 21.15, respectively. Krunal Pandya (13) and Varun Chakravarthy (13) slid to the ninth and 10th ranks, averaging 21.23 and 21.46, respectively.

