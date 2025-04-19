  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs DC match (Updated) ft. Sai Sudharsan & Prasidh Krishna

By Sportz Connect
Modified Apr 19, 2025 20:06 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)

Gujarat Titans (GT) bagged a seven-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of the IPL 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.

After losing the toss, Delhi Capitals were entrusted to bat first. Abishek Porel smacked three fours and one six, scoring 18 runs in nine balls. His opening partner, Karun Nair, hit 31 runs in 18 balls with two fours and as many sixes.

No.3 batter KL Rahul could score only 28 runs in 14 balls with four fours and one six, while Axar Patel, the skipper, smacked 39 runs in 32 balls with one four and two sixes. Tristan Stubbs continued his good form, scoring 31 runs in 21 balls, while Ashutosh Sharma scored 37 runs in 19 balls with two fours and three sixes.

Eventually, the Capitals scored 203/8 in 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping four wickets for 41 runs in four overs while all other bowlers picked up one wicket apiece.

In the chase, captain Shubman Gill was sent to the pavilion early, scoring only seven runs. His partner, Sai Sudharsan, smacked 36 runs in 21 balls with five fours and a six. No.3 batter Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford changed the game's complexion, finding gaps quite easily.

While Buttler smacked 97* runs in 54 balls with 11 fours and four sixes, Rutherford scored 43 runs in 34 balls with one four and three sixes. Ultimately, GT finished off the chase in 19.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)77-3658252.14238153.36-4-3614
2N Pooran (LSG)87135787*59.5171208.77-4-2831
3JC Buttler (GT)77231597*63192164.06-313213
4MR Marsh (LSG)7712988149.66173172.25-413017
5KL Rahul (DC)66126693*53.2168158.33-2-2213
6SA Yadav (MI)7712656744.16175151.42-1-2712
7SS Iyer (PBKS)77225797*51.4132194.69-311620
8V Kohli (RCB)7722496749.8176141.47-3-2010
9TM Head (SRH)77-2426734.57144168.05-2-339
10YBK Jaiswal (RR)87-2337533.28168138.69-3-2013
Gujarat Titans top-order batter Sai Sudharsan elevated himself one spot up to the pole position with 365 runs from seven innings. Nicholas Pooran skidded one slot to the second rank, accumulating 357 runs from seven matches.

Jos Buttler advanced to the third rank, amassing 315 runs from seven innings. Mitchell Marsh (295) and KL Rahul (266) descended to the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Suryakumar Yadav (265), Shreyas Iyer (257), Virat Kohli (249), Travis Head (242) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (233) preserved sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)7716227-201144/4114.357.4411.571-
2Noor Ahmad (CSK)7714424-171124/1814.257.12121-
3Kuldeep Yadav (DC)7716828-175123/2214.586.2514--
4JR Hazlewood (RCB)7714924.5-203123/1416.918.1712.41--
5R Sai Kishore (GT)7712520.5-177113/3016.098.4911.36--
6HH Pandya (MI)6612020-183115/3616.639.1510.9-1
7KK Ahmed (CSK)7716227-243113/2922.09914.72--
8Mohammed Siraj (GT)7716828-251114/1722.818.9615.271-
9SN Thakur (LSG)8715025-274114/3424.910.9613.631-
10CV Varun (KKR)7716227-168103/2216.86.2216.2--
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals promoted him to the top spot in the bowling charts with 14 wickets. CSK spinner Noor Ahmad slid to the second rank, pocketing 12 wickets at an average of 14.25.

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav progressed to the second rank with 12 wickets, averaging 14.58. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood strolled to the fourth rank, scalping 12 wickets at 16.91. R Sai Kishore surged to the fifth rank with 11 wickets at 16.09.

Hardik Pandya (11), Khaleel Ahmed (11), Mohammed Siraj (11), Shardul Thakur (11) and Varun Chakravarthy (10) make it to the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks at 16.63, 22.09, 22.81, 24.9 and 16.8, respectively.

