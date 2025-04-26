IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya & Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared one point each after rain played spoilsport in the 44th match of IPL 2025. The game was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26.

After winning the toss, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh amassed a 120-run stand for the first wicket. While Arya smacked 69 runs in 35 balls with eight fours and four sixes, Singh smashed 83 runs in 49 balls with six fours and as many sixes.

Later, Shreyas Iyer (25*) and Josh Inglis (11*) propelled PBKS to 201/6 in 20 overs. Vaibhav Arora scalped the wickets of Singh and Marco Jansen while Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell pocketed one wicket apiece.

Just when KKR started the chase, scoring seven runs in one over, the rain interrupted play. Eventually, the game had to be called off due to heavy winds and heavy rainfall at the venue.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 8 8 - 417 82 52.12 274 152.18 - 5 - 42 15 2 V Kohli (RCB) 9 9 3 392 73* 65.33 272 144.11 - 5 - 35 13 3 N Pooran (LSG) 9 9 1 377 87* 47.12 184 204.89 - 4 - 32 31 4 SA Yadav (MI) 9 9 3 373 68* 62.16 224 166.51 - 2 - 38 19 5 JC Buttler (GT) 8 8 3 356 97* 71.2 215 165.58 - 3 1 40 13 6 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 9 9 - 356 75 39.55 239 148.95 - 4 - 32 20 7 MR Marsh (LSG) 8 8 - 344 81 43 214 160.74 - 4 1 33 18 8 AK Markram (LSG) 9 9 - 326 66 36.22 216 150.92 - 4 - 28 15 9 KL Rahul (DC) 7 7 2 323 93* 64.6 210 153.8 - 3 - 25 16 10 P Arya (PBKS) 9* 9 - 323 103 35.88 161 200.62 1 1 1 32 22

Gujarat Titans batter B Sai Sudharsan retains his pole position with 417 runs from eight innings. RCB opener Virat Kohli maintains his second rank with 392 runs from nine innings. LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran holds the third spot with 377 runs from nine matches.

Suryakumar Yadav (373), Jos Buttler (356), Yashasvi Jaiswal (356), Mitchell Marsh (344), Aiden Markram (326), and KL Rahul (323) are next in line. They remain at the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks, respectively.

Punjab Kings' in-form opener Priyansh Arya rocketed to the 10th rank in the run-scoring charts, amassing 323 runs from nine innings.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 8 8 186 31 - 226 16 4/41 14.12 7.29 11.62 1 - 2 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 9 9 197 32.5 - 275 16 4/33 17.18 8.37 12.31 1 - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 9 9 186 31 - 249 14 4/18 17.78 8.03 13.28 1 - 4 HV Patel (SRH) 8 8 162 27 - 244 13 4/28 18.76 9.03 12.46 2 - 5 R Sai Kishore (GT) 8 8 143 23.5 - 196 12 3/30 16.33 8.22 11.91 - - 6 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 8 192 32 - 208 12 3/22 17.33 6.5 16 - - 7 HH Pandya (MI) 8 8 150 25 - 227 12 5/36 18.91 9.08 12.5 - 1 8 KH Pandya (RCB) 9 9 168 28 - 248 12 4/45 20.66 8.85 14 1 - 9 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 8 8 192 32 - 283 12 4/17 23.58 8.84 16 1 - 10 KK Ahmed (CSK) 9 9 192 32 - 288 12 3/29 24 9 16 - -

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna continues to hold the top spot in the wicket-taking charts with 16 scalps at 14.12. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood maintains his second rank with 16 wickets at 17.18.

Noor Ahmad (14) and Harshal Patel (13) retain their third and fourth ranks, respectively. R Sai Kishore (12), Kuldeep Yadav (12), Hardik Pandya (12), Krunal Pandya (12), Mohammed Siraj (12), and Khaleel Ahmed (12) are next in the list. They stay at the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at 16.33, 17.33, 18.91, 20.66, 23.58, and 24, respectively.

