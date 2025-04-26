  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya & Prabhsimran Singh

By Sportz Connect
Modified Apr 26, 2025 23:23 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared one point each after rain played spoilsport in the 44th match of IPL 2025. The game was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26.

After winning the toss, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh amassed a 120-run stand for the first wicket. While Arya smacked 69 runs in 35 balls with eight fours and four sixes, Singh smashed 83 runs in 49 balls with six fours and as many sixes.

Later, Shreyas Iyer (25*) and Josh Inglis (11*) propelled PBKS to 201/6 in 20 overs. Vaibhav Arora scalped the wickets of Singh and Marco Jansen while Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell pocketed one wicket apiece.

Just when KKR started the chase, scoring seven runs in one over, the rain interrupted play. Eventually, the game had to be called off due to heavy winds and heavy rainfall at the venue.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)88-4178252.12274152.18-5-4215
2V Kohli (RCB)99339273*65.33272144.11-5-3513
3N Pooran (LSG)99137787*47.12184204.89-4-3231
4SA Yadav (MI)99337368*62.16224166.51-2-3819
5JC Buttler (GT)88335697*71.2215165.58-314013
6YBK Jaiswal (RR)99-3567539.55239148.95-4-3220
7MR Marsh (LSG)88-3448143214160.74-413318
8AK Markram (LSG)99-3266636.22216150.92-4-2815
9KL Rahul (DC)77232393*64.6210153.8-3-2516
10P Arya (PBKS)9*9-32310335.88161200.621113222
Gujarat Titans batter B Sai Sudharsan retains his pole position with 417 runs from eight innings. RCB opener Virat Kohli maintains his second rank with 392 runs from nine innings. LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran holds the third spot with 377 runs from nine matches.

Suryakumar Yadav (373), Jos Buttler (356), Yashasvi Jaiswal (356), Mitchell Marsh (344), Aiden Markram (326), and KL Rahul (323) are next in line. They remain at the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks, respectively.

Punjab Kings' in-form opener Priyansh Arya rocketed to the 10th rank in the run-scoring charts, amassing 323 runs from nine innings.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)8818631-226164/4114.127.2911.621-
2JR Hazlewood (RCB)9919732.5-275164/3317.188.3712.311-
3Noor Ahmad (CSK)9918631-249144/1817.788.0313.281-
4HV Patel (SRH)8816227-244134/2818.769.0312.462-
5R Sai Kishore (GT)8814323.5-196123/3016.338.2211.91--
6Kuldeep Yadav (DC)8819232-208123/2217.336.516--
7HH Pandya (MI)8815025-227125/3618.919.0812.5-1
8KH Pandya (RCB)9916828-248124/4520.668.85141-
9Mohammed Siraj (GT)8819232-283124/1723.588.84161-
10KK Ahmed (CSK)9919232-288123/2924916--
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna continues to hold the top spot in the wicket-taking charts with 16 scalps at 14.12. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood maintains his second rank with 16 wickets at 17.18.

Noor Ahmad (14) and Harshal Patel (13) retain their third and fourth ranks, respectively. R Sai Kishore (12), Kuldeep Yadav (12), Hardik Pandya (12), Krunal Pandya (12), Mohammed Siraj (12), and Khaleel Ahmed (12) are next in the list. They stay at the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at 16.33, 17.33, 18.91, 20.66, 23.58, and 24, respectively.

Edited by Aditya Singh
