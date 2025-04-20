IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs CSK match (Updated) ft. Suryakumar Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed

The 38th match of IPL 2025 witnessed Mumbai Indians locking horns against Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Chennai. MI defeated CSK by nine wickets and 26 balls to spare.

MI won the toss and elected to bowl first. CSK batting first posted 176, with Ravindra Jadeja scoring an unbeaten 53 and Shivam Dube scoring his first fifty of the season. Ayush Mhatre played a cameo of 32, facing 15 deliveries on his debut.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the MI side with two crucial wickets, including the wicket of MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, and Mitchell Santner picked up a wicket each.

In response, MI started on a positive note with Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma registering their first fifty partnership of the season. Rohit Sharma also returned to his form, smashing 76 runs from 45 balls. Suryakumar Yadav provided him the required support with his second fifty of this season, scoring 68 off 30 deliveries. The 114-run partnership guided the team to their third consecutive victory.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 8 8 1 368 87* 52.57 179 205.58 - 4 - 30 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 7 7 - 365 82 52.14 238 153.36 - 4 - 36 14 3 SA Yadav (MI) 8 8 2 333 68* 55.5 205 162.43 - 2 - 33 17 4 V Kohli (RCB) 8 8 3 322 73* 64.4 230 140 - 4 - 27 11 5 JC Buttler (GT) 7 7 2 315 97* 63 192 164.06 - 3 1 32 13 6 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 8 8 - 307 75 38.37 220 139.54 - 4 - 25 17 7 MR Marsh (LSG) 7 7 - 299 81 42.71 178 167.97 - 4 1 30 17 8 AK Markram (LSG) 8 8 - 274 66 34.25 183 149.72 - 3 - 26 12 9 KL Rahul (DC) 6 6 1 266 93* 53.2 168 158.33 - 2 - 22 13 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 8 8 2 263 97* 43.83 142 185.21 - 3 1 17 20

Nicholas Pooran leads the chart with 368 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 205.58. Sai Sudharsan scored 365 runs from the seven games played and now holds the second position. Suryakumar Yadav jumps to the third (previously ninth) with his knock of 68, and now has 333 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 162.44

Virat Kohli moves to fourth with 322 runs at an average of 64.4. Jos Buttler holds the fifth position with 315 runs from seven games. Yashasvi Jaiswal at the sixth rank has scored 307 runs at an average of 38.38. The LSG duo, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, have registered 299 and 274 runs to their names at a strike rate of 167.98 and 149.73.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are in the ninth and 10th positions and have scored 266 and 263 runs at an average of 53.2 and 43.83, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 7 7 162 27 - 201 14 4/41 14.35 7.44 11.57 1 - 2 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 7 7 168 28 - 175 12 3/22 14.58 6.25 14 - - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 8 8 162 27 - 207 12 4/18 17.25 7.66 13.5 1 - 4 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 7 7 149 24.5 - 203 12 3/14 16.91 8.17 12.41 - - 5 SN Thakur (LSG) 8 8 168 28 - 308 12 4/34 25.66 11 14 1 - 6 R Sai Kishore (GT) 7 7 125 20.5 - 177 11 3/30 16.09 8.49 11.36 - - 7 HH Pandya (MI) 6 6 120 20 - 183 11 5/36 16.63 9.15 10.9 - 1 8 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 8 8 174 29 1 250 11 3/43 22.72 8.62 15.81 - - 9 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 7 7 168 28 - 251 11 4/17 22.81 8.96 15.27 1 - 10 KK Ahmed (CSK) 8 8 174 29 - 267 11 3/29 24.27 9.2 15.81 - -

The GT pacer, Prasidh Krishna, leads the wicket-takers list with 14 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 12 wickets from seven games at an economy of 6.25.

Noor Ahmad slips to the third position (previously second) after being expensive against MI, conceding 36 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur have picked 12 wickets to hold the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Sai Kishore, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Khaleel Ahmed have all picked up 11 wickets. They have an economy of 8.49, 8.9, 8.62, 8.96, and 9.2, respectively. Khaleel Ahmed slips from the seventh position to the tenth after being taken to the curtains by the MI batters.

