IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bagged a 12-run win over the Mumbai Indians in the 20th match of the IPL 2025 season. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the clash on Monday, April 7.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, was tasked to bat first after losing the toss. Phil Salt found the pavilion route after smacking a four in the first over. However, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (37) stitched a 91-run stand for the second wicket.

Kohli smacked 67 runs in 42 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, captain Rajat Patidar was the star of the show, amassing 64 runs in 32 balls with five fours and four sixes. Jitesh Sharma played an exceptional cameo of 40* off 19 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Ultimately, RCB could post a dominating total of 221/5 in 20 overs. Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets each while Vignesh Puthur picked up one wicket.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma (17), Ryan Rickelton (17), Will Jacks (22) and Suryakumar Yadav (28) couldn't create a significant impact, losing wickets at regular intervals. Nevertheless, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya had some interesting time in the middle.

Tilak scored 56 runs in 29 balls with four fours and as many sixes. Meanwhile, Pandya smacked 42 runs in 15 balls with three fours and four sixes to keep the team in contention. However, the lower middle-order failed to live up to the expectations as they could score 209/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 12 runs.

Krunal Pandya was the star of the bowlers with four wickets for RCB. Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets apiece with Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking up one wicket.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 4 4 - 201 75 50.25 92 218.47 - 2 - 18 16 2 SA Yadav (MI) 5 5 1 199 67 49.75 132 150.75 - 1 - 20 8 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 4 4 - 191 74 47.75 127 150.39 - 2 - 16 9 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 4 4 - 184 72 46 99 185.85 - 3 1 22 10 5 JC Buttler (GT) 4 4 1 166 73* 55.33 99 167.67 - 2 1 14 9 6 V Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 164 67 54.66 114 143.85 - 2 - 15 6 7 RM Patidar (RCB) 4 4 - 161 64 40.25 92 175 - 2 - 16 8 8 SS Iyer (PBKS) 3 3 2 159 97* 159 77 206.49 - 2 - 10 13 9 H Klaasen (SRH) 5 5 - 152 34 30.4 90 168.88 - - - 13 7 10 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 5 4 - 151 56 37.75 113 133.62 - 1 - 11 7

LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the batting charts with 201 runs from four innings. MI star batter Suryakumar Yadav moved two spots up to the second rank with 199 runs from five innings.

Sai Sudharsan (191), Mitchell Marsh (184), and Jos Buttler (166) slipped one spot each to the third, fourth, and fifth ranks, respectively. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli rocketed from the 26th rank to the sixth position, scoring 164 runs.

Rajat Patidar (161) ascended from the 27th rank to make it to the seventh position. Shreyas Iyer (159) and Heinrich Klaasen (152) descended two spots each to the eighth and ninth, and 10th ranks. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma moved up from 29th to 10th rank with 151 runs.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 4 4 90 15 - 118 10 4/18 11.8 7.86 9 1 - 2 HH Pandya (MI) 4 4 84 14 - 120 10 5/36 12 8.57 8.4 - 1 3 MA Starc (DC) 3 3 70 11.4 - 104 9 5/35 11.55 8.91 7.77 - 1 4 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 124 9 4/17 13.77 7.75 10.66 1 - 5 R Sai Kishore (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 113 8 3/30 14.12 7.06 12 - - 6 KK Ahmed (CSK) 4 4 96 16 - 120 8 3/29 15 7.5 12 - - 7 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 4 4 95 15.5 - 123 8 3/21 15.37 7.76 11.87 - - 8 SN Thakur (LSG) 4 4 78 13 - 132 7 4/34 18.85 10.15 11.14 1 - 9 KH Pandya (RCB) 4 4 78 13 - 134 7 4/45 19.14 10.3 11.14 1 - 10 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 3 3 72 12 - 72 6 3/22 12 6 12 - -

CSK overseas spinner Noor Ahmad continues to dominate the bowling charts with 10 wickets at 11.8. Hardik Pandya, the MI skipper, moved two spots up to the second rank with 10 wickets at 12.

Mitchell Starc and Mohammed Siraj scalped nine wickets apiece to occupy the third and fourth ranks at 11.55 and 13.77 respectively. R Sai Kishore (8) and Khaleel Ahmed (8) hold the fifth and sixth ranks at 14.12 and 15, respectively.

Josh Hazlewood (7) moved up from the ninth to the seventh spot at 16.28. Shardul Thakur (7) slid one spot to the eighth rank with an average of 18.85. Krunal Pandya rocketed from the 31st rank to the ninth rank with seven wickets at 19.14. Kuldeep Yadav (6) descended two positions to the 10th rank at 12.

