IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians elected to bowl first after winning the toss. SRH put only 162 runs on board despite having an explosive batting lineup. Abhishek Sharma (40) and Travis Head (28) added a 59-run partnership at the top. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen contributed 37 runs towards the end alongside Aniket’s cameo of 18 off eight deliveries.

Will Jacks was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing two wickets, while Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya for one apiece.

Mumbai Indians were exceptional with the ball and continued their form with the bat as well. However, Rohit Sharma’s poor form continued as he scored just 26 facing 16 deliveries. The middle order of Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav led them to victory with their wonderful partnership of 52 runs, scoring 36 and 26 runs respectively. The captain of SRH was exceptional, picking up three crucial wickets, but all in vain as they lost by four wickets.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 7 7 1 357 87* 59.5 171 208.77 - 4 - 28 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 329 82 54.83 217 151.61 - 4 - 31 13 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 6 6 - 295 81 49.16 172 171.51 - 4 1 30 17 4 SA Yadav (MI) 7 7 1 265 67 44.16 175 151.42 - 1 - 27 12 5 SS Iyer (PBKS) 6 6 2 250 97* 62.5 122 204.91 - 3 1 16 20 6 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 248 67 62 173 143.35 - 3 - 20 10 7 TM Head (SRH) 7 7 - 242 67 34.57 144 168.05 - 2 - 33 9 8 KL Rahul (DC) 5 5 1 238 93* 59.5 154 154.54 - 2 - 18 12 9 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 7 7 - 233 75 33.28 168 138.69 - 3 - 20 13 10 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 7 7 - 232 141 33.14 123 188.61 1 - - 31 10

Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the chart with 357 runs from seven games at a massive strike rate of 208.77. Sai Sudharsan with 329 runs is in the second position in six innings. The LSG opener Mitchell Marsh comfortably sits in the third position with 295 runs at a strike rate of 171.51.

Suryakumar Yadav climbs to the fourth position (previously sixth) with 265 runs at an average of 44.17. Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Punjab Kings, has scored 250 runs from the six games played. He is closely followed by Virat Kohli with 248 runs.

Travis Head with 242 runs jumps to the seventh position with his score of 28, while KL Rahul is in eighth position and has scored 238 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal has managed to score 233 runs from seven innings. Abhishek Sharma, with 232 runs, has jumped all the way to the tenth position at a strike rate of 188.62.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 7 7 144 24 - 171 12 4/18 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 2 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 6 6 144 24 - 145 11 3/22 13.18 6.04 13.09 - - 3 HH Pandya (MI) 6 6 120 20 - 183 11 5/36 16.63 9.15 10.9 - 1 4 KK Ahmed (CSK) 7 7 162 27 - 243 11 3/29 22.09 9 14.72 - - 5 SN Thakur (LSG) 7 7 150 25 - 274 11 4/34 24.9 10.96 13.63 1 - 6 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 160 10 3/24 16 6.95 13.8 - - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 6 6 119 19.5 - 168 10 3/30 16.8 8.47 11.9 - - 8 CV Varun (KKR) 7 7 162 27 - 168 10 3/22 16.8 6.22 16.2 - - 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 7 7 138 23 - 203 10 3/25 20.3 8.82 13.8 - - 10 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 6 6 144 24 - 204 10 4/17 20.4 8.5 14.4 1 -

Noor Ahmad, the CSK spinner, leads the chart with 12 wickets. The DC leggie Kuldeep Yadav closely follows with 11 wickets from six games at economical figures of 6.04. Hardik Pandya jumps from the fifth to the third after picking the wicket of the man in form (Abhishek Sharma). Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur are also the wicket-takers with 11 to their names at an economy of 9 and 10.96.

Prasidh Krishna is in the sixth position with 10 wickets at 6.95. Sai Kishore, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Siraj also have 10 wickets at an economy of 8.47, 6.22, 8.82, and 8.50, respectively.

