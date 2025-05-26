IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs MI match (Updated) ft. Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings locked horns against the Mumbai Indians in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, May 26. PBKS chased the 185-run target with seven wickets and nine balls to spare.

The Kings won the toss and invited MI to bat first. MI posted 184 runs with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with 57 off 39 deliveries, while Hardik Pandya (26 off 15) and Naman Dhir (20 off 12) provided important cameos towards the end.

Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets each. Harpreet Brar scalped one wicket.

During the second innings, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh (13) in the fifth over. Priyansh Arya (62 off 35) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42) added 109 runs for the second wicket, leading Punjab to victory. Josh Inglis scored his maiden IPL fifty, while Priyansh Arya scored his second. Shreyas Iyer contributed towards the end with an unbeaten cameo of 26 off 16 balls.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 14 14 1 679 108* 52.23 437 155.37 1 5 - 78 20 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 14 14 2 649 93* 54.08 415 156.38 - 6 - 62 24 3 SA Yadav (MI) 14 14 5 640 73* 71.11 381 167.97 - 5 - 64 32 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 12 12 - 560 117 46.66 346 161.84 1 5 2 52 32 5 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 6 V Kohli (RCB) 12 12 3 548 73* 60.88 377 145.35 - 7 - 51 19 7 KL Rahul (DC) 13 13 4 539 112* 59.88 359 150.13 1 3 - 52 21 8 JC Buttler (GT) 14 13 4 538 97* 59.77 330 163.03 - 5 1 52 24 9 SS Iyer (PBKS) 14 14 4 514 97* 51.4 299 171.9 - 5 1 38 31 10 N Pooran (LSG) 13 13 2 511 87* 46.45 257 198.83 - 5 - 44 40

Sai Sudharsan leads the top-scorers list with 679 runs, while his opening partner Shubman Gill follows him in the second position, having accumulated 649 runs. Suryakumar Yadav maintains his third position after scoring his fifth fifty of the season and now has 640 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 167.97.

Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Virat Kohli (548), KL Rahul (539), Jos Buttler (538), Shreyas Iyer (514), and Nicholas Pooran (511) conclude the top 10 list, in that order.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 14 14 294 49 - 406 23 4/18 17.65 8.28 12.78 2 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 14 14 330 55 - 435 23 4/41 18.91 7.9 14.34 1 - 3 TA Boult (MI) 14 14 298 49.4 - 423 19 4/26 22.26 8.51 15.68 1 - 4 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 14 13 290 48.2 1 414 18 3/16 23 8.56 16.11 - - 6 JJ Bumrah (MI) 10 10 236 39.2 - 249 17 4/22 14.64 6.33 13.88 1 - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 14 14 231 38.3 - 351 17 3/30 20.64 9.11 13.58 - - 8 CV Varun (KKR) 13 13 300 50 - 383 17 3/22 22.52 7.66 17.64 - - 9 VG Arora (KKR) 12 12 255 42.3 1 430 17 3/29 25.29 10.11 15 - - 10 HV Patel (SRH) 12 12 251 41.5 - 409 16 4/28 25.56 9.77 15.68 2 -

Noor Ahmad has maintained his top spot with 24 wickets, while Prasidh Krishna has picked 23 wickets to occupy the second position. Trent Boult occupies the third spot with 19 wickets at an economy of 8.38. Josh Hazlewood in fourth has picked 18 wickets alongside Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep Singh jumps from the ninth to occupy the fifth spot at an economy of 8.56.

Jasprit Bumrah occupies the sixth position (previously eighth) with 17 wickets alongside Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora. Harshal Patel concludes the table with 16 wickets.

