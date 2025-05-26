  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs MI match (Updated) ft. Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya

May 26, 2025
Punjab Kings locked horns against the Mumbai Indians in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, May 26. PBKS chased the 185-run target with seven wickets and nine balls to spare.

The Kings won the toss and invited MI to bat first. MI posted 184 runs with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with 57 off 39 deliveries, while Hardik Pandya (26 off 15) and Naman Dhir (20 off 12) provided important cameos towards the end.

Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets each. Harpreet Brar scalped one wicket.

During the second innings, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh (13) in the fifth over. Priyansh Arya (62 off 35) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42) added 109 runs for the second wicket, leading Punjab to victory. Josh Inglis scored his maiden IPL fifty, while Priyansh Arya scored his second. Shreyas Iyer contributed towards the end with an unbeaten cameo of 26 off 16 balls.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)14141679108*52.23437155.3715-7820
2Shubman Gill (GT)1414264993*54.08415156.38-6-6224
3SA Yadav (MI)1414564073*71.11381167.97-5-6432
4MR Marsh (LSG)1212-56011746.66346161.841525232
5YBK Jaiswal (RR)141415597543350159.71-6-6028
6V Kohli (RCB)1212354873*60.88377145.35-7-5119
7KL Rahul (DC)13134539112*59.88359150.1313-5221
8JC Buttler (GT)1413453897*59.77330163.03-515224
9SS Iyer (PBKS)1414451497*51.4299171.9-513831
10N Pooran (LSG)1313251187*46.45257198.83-5-4440
Sai Sudharsan leads the top-scorers list with 679 runs, while his opening partner Shubman Gill follows him in the second position, having accumulated 649 runs. Suryakumar Yadav maintains his third position after scoring his fifth fifty of the season and now has 640 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 167.97.

Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Virat Kohli (548), KL Rahul (539), Jos Buttler (538), Shreyas Iyer (514), and Nicholas Pooran (511) conclude the top 10 list, in that order.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)141429449-406234/1817.658.2812.782-
2M Prasidh Krishna (GT)141433055-435234/4118.917.914.341-
3TA Boult (MI)141429849.4-423194/2622.268.5115.681-
4JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
5Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)141329048.21414183/16238.5616.11--
6JJ Bumrah (MI)101023639.2-249174/2214.646.3313.881-
7R Sai Kishore (GT)141423138.3-351173/3020.649.1113.58--
8CV Varun (KKR)131330050-383173/2222.527.6617.64--
9VG Arora (KKR)121225542.31430173/2925.2910.1115--
10HV Patel (SRH)121225141.5-409164/2825.569.7715.682-
Noor Ahmad has maintained his top spot with 24 wickets, while Prasidh Krishna has picked 23 wickets to occupy the second position. Trent Boult occupies the third spot with 19 wickets at an economy of 8.38. Josh Hazlewood in fourth has picked 18 wickets alongside Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep Singh jumps from the ninth to occupy the fifth spot at an economy of 8.56.

Jasprit Bumrah occupies the sixth position (previously eighth) with 17 wickets alongside Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora. Harshal Patel concludes the table with 16 wickets.

IPL 2025

Quick Links

