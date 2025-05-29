IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma

  • home icon
Modified May 29, 2025 22:26 IST
Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League saw Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. RCB comfortably defeated PBKS by eight wickets with 10 overs to spare. RCB have qualified for the IPL 2025 final with this tremendous win.

The Challengers won the toss and chose to field first. The Kings struggled to put runs on board with RCB bowlers picking wickets at regular intervals and shattering PBKS' hopes. They were bowled out for 101 runs in 14.1 overs, with just three batters crossing the double-digit mark.

On his return from injury, Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets alongside Suyash Sharma. Yash Dayal picked up two and one each went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd.

In response, RCB lost Virat Kohli for just 12, but Phil Salt (56* off 27) and Mayank Agarwal (19 off 13) added 54 runs for the second wicket, guiding the side to victory. Phil Salt scored his fourth fifty of the season.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)14141679108*52.23437155.3715-7820
2Shubman Gill (GT)1414264993*54.08415156.38-6-6224
3SA Yadav (MI)1414564073*71.11381167.97-5-6432
4MR Marsh (LSG)1313-62711748.23383163.71625637
5V Kohli (RCB)1414361473*55.81419146.53-8-6319
6YBK Jaiswal (RR)141415597543350159.71-6-6028
7KL Rahul (DC)13134539112*59.88359150.1313-5221
8JC Buttler (GT)1413453897*59.77330163.03-515224
9N Pooran (LSG)1414252487*43.66267196.25-5-4540
10Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)1515-5179134.46311166.23-415528

Sai Sudharsan still leads the top scorer list of IPL 2025 with 679 runs, alongside his opening partner, Shubman Gill, who has scored 649 runs. Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh occupy the third and fourth spots with 640 and 627 runs, respectively. Virat Kohli occupies the fifth position despite scoring 12 runs in the game against PBKS and now has 614 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 146.54.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), KL Rahul (539), Jos Buttler (538), Nicholas Pooran (524), and Prabhsimran Singh (517) occupy the positions from sixth to tenth, respectively. Prabhsimran Singh jumped from the 11th position to fill the 10th spot at an average of 34.46.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)141429449-406234/1817.658.2812.782-
2M Prasidh Krishna (GT)141433055-435234/4118.917.914.341-
3JR Hazlewood (RCB)111124040-332214/3315.88.311.421-
4TA Boult (MI)141429849.4-423194/2622.268.5115.681-
5Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)151430250.21434183/1624.118.6216.77--
6JJ Bumrah (MI)101023639.2-249174/2214.646.3313.881-
7R Sai Kishore (GT)141423138.3-351173/3020.649.1113.58--
8CV Varun (KKR)131330050-383173/2222.527.6617.64--
9VG Arora (KKR)121225542.31430173/2925.2910.1115--
10HV Patel (SRH)121225141.5-409164/2825.569.7715.682-

Noor Ahmad leads the chart with 24 wickets, while Prasidh Krishna closely follows with 23 wickets. Josh Hazlewood occupies the third position (previously fourth) with 21 wickets from 11 games. Trent Boult, with 19 wickets, sits in the fourth position. Arshdeep Singh, in the fifth spot, has 18 wickets to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 17 wickets alongside Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora. Harshal Patel occupies the 10th spot with 16 wickets.

