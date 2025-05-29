IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma

Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League saw Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. RCB comfortably defeated PBKS by eight wickets with 10 overs to spare. RCB have qualified for the IPL 2025 final with this tremendous win.

The Challengers won the toss and chose to field first. The Kings struggled to put runs on board with RCB bowlers picking wickets at regular intervals and shattering PBKS' hopes. They were bowled out for 101 runs in 14.1 overs, with just three batters crossing the double-digit mark.

On his return from injury, Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets alongside Suyash Sharma. Yash Dayal picked up two and one each went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd.

Trending

In response, RCB lost Virat Kohli for just 12, but Phil Salt (56* off 27) and Mayank Agarwal (19 off 13) added 54 runs for the second wicket, guiding the side to victory. Phil Salt scored his fourth fifty of the season.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 14 14 1 679 108* 52.23 437 155.37 1 5 - 78 20 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 14 14 2 649 93* 54.08 415 156.38 - 6 - 62 24 3 SA Yadav (MI) 14 14 5 640 73* 71.11 381 167.97 - 5 - 64 32 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 13 13 - 627 117 48.23 383 163.7 1 6 2 56 37 5 V Kohli (RCB) 14 14 3 614 73* 55.81 419 146.53 - 8 - 63 19 6 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 7 KL Rahul (DC) 13 13 4 539 112* 59.88 359 150.13 1 3 - 52 21 8 JC Buttler (GT) 14 13 4 538 97* 59.77 330 163.03 - 5 1 52 24 9 N Pooran (LSG) 14 14 2 524 87* 43.66 267 196.25 - 5 - 45 40 10 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 15 15 - 517 91 34.46 311 166.23 - 4 1 55 28

Sai Sudharsan still leads the top scorer list of IPL 2025 with 679 runs, alongside his opening partner, Shubman Gill, who has scored 649 runs. Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh occupy the third and fourth spots with 640 and 627 runs, respectively. Virat Kohli occupies the fifth position despite scoring 12 runs in the game against PBKS and now has 614 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 146.54.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), KL Rahul (539), Jos Buttler (538), Nicholas Pooran (524), and Prabhsimran Singh (517) occupy the positions from sixth to tenth, respectively. Prabhsimran Singh jumped from the 11th position to fill the 10th spot at an average of 34.46.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 14 14 294 49 - 406 23 4/18 17.65 8.28 12.78 2 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 14 14 330 55 - 435 23 4/41 18.91 7.9 14.34 1 - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 11 11 240 40 - 332 21 4/33 15.8 8.3 11.42 1 - 4 TA Boult (MI) 14 14 298 49.4 - 423 19 4/26 22.26 8.51 15.68 1 - 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 15 14 302 50.2 1 434 18 3/16 24.11 8.62 16.77 - - 6 JJ Bumrah (MI) 10 10 236 39.2 - 249 17 4/22 14.64 6.33 13.88 1 - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 14 14 231 38.3 - 351 17 3/30 20.64 9.11 13.58 - - 8 CV Varun (KKR) 13 13 300 50 - 383 17 3/22 22.52 7.66 17.64 - - 9 VG Arora (KKR) 12 12 255 42.3 1 430 17 3/29 25.29 10.11 15 - - 10 HV Patel (SRH) 12 12 251 41.5 - 409 16 4/28 25.56 9.77 15.68 2 -

Noor Ahmad leads the chart with 24 wickets, while Prasidh Krishna closely follows with 23 wickets. Josh Hazlewood occupies the third position (previously fourth) with 21 wickets from 11 games. Trent Boult, with 19 wickets, sits in the fourth position. Arshdeep Singh, in the fifth spot, has 18 wickets to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 17 wickets alongside Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora. Harshal Patel occupies the 10th spot with 16 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More