IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs CSK match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Ayush Mhatre

Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, at the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RCB continue their dominance in the tournament with their fourth consecutive win, defeating CSK by two runs.

CSK, on winning the toss, chose to bowl first. Jacob Bethell (55 off 33) and Virat Kohli (62 off 33) were exceptional at the top, adding 97 runs for the opening partnership. Meanwhile, CSK were good through the middle phase until Romario Shepherd arrived with his brutal approach, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 14 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana returned to picking wickets, bagging three crucial wickets, with a piece each to Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran. RCB posted 213 runs on board with the loss of five wickets.

In response, CSK had a good powerplay but lost two wickets in the process. However, Ayush Mhatre (94 off 48) and Ravindra Jadeja (65 off 36) added 114 runs that created hope for the team. Lungi Ngidi then picked two crucial back-to-back wickets, including the wicket of Ayush Mhatre, that led RCB to victory.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 11* 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 - 504 82 50.4 327 154.12 - 5 - 55 16 3 SA Yadav (MI) 11 11 4 475 68* 67.85 275 172.72 - 3 - 46 26 4 JC Buttler (GT) 10 10 4 470 97* 78.33 278 169.06 - 5 1 46 21 5 Shubman Gill (GT) 10 10 1 465 90 51.66 287 162.02 - 5 - 48 15 6 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 11 11 1 439 75 43.9 285 154.03 - 5 - 41 24 7 N Pooran (LSG) 10 10 1 404 87* 44.88 199 203.01 - 4 - 33 34 8 MR Marsh (LSG) 9 9 - 378 81 42 238 158.82 - 4 1 36 20 9 KL Rahul (DC) 9 9 2 371 93* 53 254 146.06 - 3 - 29 16 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 10 10 3 360 97* 51.42 199 180.9 - 4 1 23 25

Virat Kohli jumps to the top after scoring his seventh fifty of the season and now has 505 runs from 11 games at an average of 63.12. Sai Sudharsan (504), Suryakumar Yadav (475), Jos Buttler (470), and Shubman Gill (465) are next in line. They occupy the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions with a strike rate of 154.12, 172.72, 169.06, and 162.02, respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer have scored 439, 404, 378, 371, and 360 runs, respectively, to fill the top 10 run getters.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 10 10 234 39 - 292 19 4/41 15.36 7.48 12.31 1 - 2 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 11* 11 234 39 - 314 16 4/18 19.62 8.05 14.62 1 - 4 TA Boult (MI) 11 11 229 38.1 - 336 16 4/26 21 8.8 14.31 1 - 5 KH Pandya (RCB) 11* 11 210 35 - 300 14 4/45 21.42 8.57 15 1 - 6 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 10 10 228 38 - 340 14 4/17 24.28 8.94 16.28 1 - 7 MA Starc (DC) 10 10 216 36 - 366 14 5/35 26.14 10.16 15.42 - 1 8 KK Ahmed (CSK) 11* 11 232 38.4 - 381 14 3/29 27.21 9.85 16.57 - - 9 HH Pandya (MI) 10 10 162 27 - 239 13 5/36 18.38 8.85 12.46 - 1 10 YS Chahal (PBKS) 10 9 174 29 - 274 13 4/28 21.07 9.44 13.38 2 -

Prasidh Krishna (19) and Josh Hazlewood (18) occupy the top two positions of the wicket-takers list. Noor Ahmad, with 16 wickets, has jumped to third (previously fourth) at an economy of 8.05. Trent Boult has also picked 16 wickets to fill the fourth spot.

Krunal Pandya jumps to the fifth position with 14 wickets alongside Mohammed Siraj, Mitchell Starc, and Khaleel Ahmed. Khaleel Ahmed slipped from fifth to occupy the eighth position. Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal conclude the table with 13 wickets to their names.

