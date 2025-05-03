  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs CSK match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Ayush Mhatre

Modified May 03, 2025 23:46 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source and CSK Instagram)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, at the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RCB continue their dominance in the tournament with their fourth consecutive win, defeating CSK by two runs.

CSK, on winning the toss, chose to bowl first. Jacob Bethell (55 off 33) and Virat Kohli (62 off 33) were exceptional at the top, adding 97 runs for the opening partnership. Meanwhile, CSK were good through the middle phase until Romario Shepherd arrived with his brutal approach, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 14 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana returned to picking wickets, bagging three crucial wickets, with a piece each to Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran. RCB posted 213 runs on board with the loss of five wickets.

also-read-trending Trending

In response, CSK had a good powerplay but lost two wickets in the process. However, Ayush Mhatre (94 off 48) and Ravindra Jadeja (65 off 36) added 114 runs that created hope for the team. Lungi Ngidi then picked two crucial back-to-back wickets, including the wicket of Ayush Mhatre, that led RCB to victory.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1V Kohli (RCB)11*11350573*63.12352143.46-7-4418
2B Sai Sudharsan (GT)1010-5048250.4327154.12-5-5516
3SA Yadav (MI)1111447568*67.85275172.72-3-4626
4JC Buttler (GT)1010447097*78.33278169.06-514621
5Shubman Gill (GT)101014659051.66287162.02-5-4815
6YBK Jaiswal (RR)111114397543.9285154.03-5-4124
7N Pooran (LSG)1010140487*44.88199203.01-4-3334
8MR Marsh (LSG)99-3788142238158.82-413620
9KL Rahul (DC)99237193*53254146.06-3-2916
10SS Iyer (PBKS)1010336097*51.42199180.9-412325
Virat Kohli jumps to the top after scoring his seventh fifty of the season and now has 505 runs from 11 games at an average of 63.12. Sai Sudharsan (504), Suryakumar Yadav (475), Jos Buttler (470), and Shubman Gill (465) are next in line. They occupy the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions with a strike rate of 154.12, 172.72, 169.06, and 162.02, respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer have scored 439, 404, 378, 371, and 360 runs, respectively, to fill the top 10 run getters.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)101023439-292194/4115.367.4812.311-
2JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
3Noor Ahmad (CSK)11*1123439-314164/1819.628.0514.621-
4TA Boult (MI)111122938.1-336164/26218.814.311-
5KH Pandya (RCB)11*1121035-300144/4521.428.57151-
6Mohammed Siraj (GT)101022838-340144/1724.288.9416.281-
7MA Starc (DC)101021636-366145/3526.1410.1615.42-1
8KK Ahmed (CSK)11*1123238.4-381143/2927.219.8516.57--
9HH Pandya (MI)101016227-239135/3618.388.8512.46-1
10YS Chahal (PBKS)10917429-274134/2821.079.4413.382-
Prasidh Krishna (19) and Josh Hazlewood (18) occupy the top two positions of the wicket-takers list. Noor Ahmad, with 16 wickets, has jumped to third (previously fourth) at an economy of 8.05. Trent Boult has also picked 16 wickets to fill the fourth spot.

Krunal Pandya jumps to the fifth position with 14 wickets alongside Mohammed Siraj, Mitchell Starc, and Khaleel Ahmed. Khaleel Ahmed slipped from fifth to occupy the eighth position. Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal conclude the table with 13 wickets to their names.

