IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli & Krunal Pandya

Modified Jun 04, 2025 00:20 IST
IPL 2025 top performers after RCB vs PBKS final game (Images courtesy: Getty)
IPL 2025 top performers after RCB vs PBKS final game (Images courtesy: Getty)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured the IPL 2025 title by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. The Bengaluru-based outfit edged out PBKS by six runs in a high-scoring thriller.

After being invited to bat first, RCB got a boost from Phil Salt (16) early, but he was dismissed in the second over. Then, Mayank Agarwal (24) and Virat Kohli joined hands to form a crucial 38-run stand.

Rajat Patidar (26) and Kohli (43) helped the side build a solid foundation. In the end, Liam Livingstone (25) and Jitesh Sharma (24) played quick-fire knocks as RCB posted a healthy 190-run total. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson scalped three wickets apiece for PBKS.

also-read-trending Trending

The Punjab-based franchise got off to a good start with their openers, Priyansh Arya (24) and Prabhsimran Singh (26). Soon after, RCB secured the crucial breakthrough of Shreyas Iyer (1), which put PBKS under pressure.

Josh Inglis (39) tried to up the ante, but was dismissed at the wrong time. Nehal Wadhera (15) played a slow knock, which resulted in the total going a little out of reach for Punjab.

Although Shashank Singh (61*) played an impressive knock, RCB restricted PBKS to 184/7 and won the game by six runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya bagged two wickets apiece for RCB.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

PlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
B Sai Sudharsan (GT)15151759108*54.21486156.1716-8821
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)1616571773*65.18427167.91-5-6938
Virat Kohli (RCB)15*15365773*54.75454144.71-8-6619
Shubman Gill (GT)1515265093*50417155.87-6-6224
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)1313-62711748.23383163.71625637
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)17*17560497*50.33345175.07-614339
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)141415597543350159.71-6-6028
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)17*17-5499132.29342160.52-415630
KL Rahul (DC)13133539112*53.9360149.7213-5221
Jos Buttler (GT)1413453897*59.77330163.03-515224
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan won the IPL 2025 Orange Cap. He amassed 759 runs in 15 games at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17. Suryakumar Yadav retained his second spot in the charts with 717 runs at a sensational average of 65.18.

Virat Kohli climbed to the third position with his 43-run knock in the final. The veteran batter ended the tournament with 657 runs at an average of 54.75.

Shubman Gill descended to the fourth spot after this game. He garnered 650 runs at an average of 50. Mitchell Marsh (627) and Shreyas Iyer (604) were the other two players who recorded 600+ runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Prabhsimrah Singh (549), KL Rahul (539), and Jos Buttler (538) secured the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

PlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
M Prasidh Krishna (GT)151535459-488254/4119.528.2714.161-
Noor Ahmad (CSK)141430050-408244/18178.1612.52-
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)12*1225843-364224/3316.548.4611.721-
Trent Boult (MI)161634657.4-517224/2623.58.9615.721-
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)17*1635058.21518213/1624.668.8816.66--
R Sai Kishore (GT)151525542.3-393193/3020.689.2413.42--
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)121228447.2-316184/2217.556.6715.771-
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)131330050-383173/2222.527.6617.64--
Krunal Pandya (RCB)15*1527646-379174/4522.298.2316.231-
Vaibhav Arora (KKR)121225542.31430173/2925.2910.1115--
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna won the Purple Cap in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league. He has scalped 25 wickets at an economy of 8.27. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad finished second with 24 dismissals at an economy of 8.16, with best figures of 4/18.

Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult ended the tournament with 22 wickets each, and hold the third and fourth spots, respectively. Arshdeep Singh (21), Sai Kishore (19), and Jasprit Bumrah (18) take the subsequent positions.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Krunal Pandya, and Vaibhav Arora round off the top 10 list with 17 dismissals each.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Edited by Arshit Garg
