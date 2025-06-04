IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli & Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured the IPL 2025 title by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. The Bengaluru-based outfit edged out PBKS by six runs in a high-scoring thriller.

After being invited to bat first, RCB got a boost from Phil Salt (16) early, but he was dismissed in the second over. Then, Mayank Agarwal (24) and Virat Kohli joined hands to form a crucial 38-run stand.

Rajat Patidar (26) and Kohli (43) helped the side build a solid foundation. In the end, Liam Livingstone (25) and Jitesh Sharma (24) played quick-fire knocks as RCB posted a healthy 190-run total. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson scalped three wickets apiece for PBKS.

The Punjab-based franchise got off to a good start with their openers, Priyansh Arya (24) and Prabhsimran Singh (26). Soon after, RCB secured the crucial breakthrough of Shreyas Iyer (1), which put PBKS under pressure.

Josh Inglis (39) tried to up the ante, but was dismissed at the wrong time. Nehal Wadhera (15) played a slow knock, which resulted in the total going a little out of reach for Punjab.

Although Shashank Singh (61*) played an impressive knock, RCB restricted PBKS to 184/7 and won the game by six runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya bagged two wickets apiece for RCB.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 15 15 1 759 108* 54.21 486 156.17 1 6 - 88 21 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 16 16 5 717 73* 65.18 427 167.91 - 5 - 69 38 Virat Kohli (RCB) 15* 15 3 657 73* 54.75 454 144.71 - 8 - 66 19 Shubman Gill (GT) 15 15 2 650 93* 50 417 155.87 - 6 - 62 24 Mitchell Marsh (LSG) 13 13 - 627 117 48.23 383 163.7 1 6 2 56 37 Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) 17* 17 5 604 97* 50.33 345 175.07 - 6 1 43 39 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 17* 17 - 549 91 32.29 342 160.52 - 4 1 56 30 KL Rahul (DC) 13 13 3 539 112* 53.9 360 149.72 1 3 - 52 21 Jos Buttler (GT) 14 13 4 538 97* 59.77 330 163.03 - 5 1 52 24

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan won the IPL 2025 Orange Cap. He amassed 759 runs in 15 games at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17. Suryakumar Yadav retained his second spot in the charts with 717 runs at a sensational average of 65.18.

Virat Kohli climbed to the third position with his 43-run knock in the final. The veteran batter ended the tournament with 657 runs at an average of 54.75.

Shubman Gill descended to the fourth spot after this game. He garnered 650 runs at an average of 50. Mitchell Marsh (627) and Shreyas Iyer (604) were the other two players who recorded 600+ runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Prabhsimrah Singh (549), KL Rahul (539), and Jos Buttler (538) secured the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 15 15 354 59 - 488 25 4/41 19.52 8.27 14.16 1 - Noor Ahmad (CSK) 14 14 300 50 - 408 24 4/18 17 8.16 12.5 2 - Josh Hazlewood (RCB) 12* 12 258 43 - 364 22 4/33 16.54 8.46 11.72 1 - Trent Boult (MI) 16 16 346 57.4 - 517 22 4/26 23.5 8.96 15.72 1 - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 17* 16 350 58.2 1 518 21 3/16 24.66 8.88 16.66 - - R Sai Kishore (GT) 15 15 255 42.3 - 393 19 3/30 20.68 9.24 13.42 - - Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 12 12 284 47.2 - 316 18 4/22 17.55 6.67 15.77 1 - Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) 13 13 300 50 - 383 17 3/22 22.52 7.66 17.64 - - Krunal Pandya (RCB) 15* 15 276 46 - 379 17 4/45 22.29 8.23 16.23 1 - Vaibhav Arora (KKR) 12 12 255 42.3 1 430 17 3/29 25.29 10.11 15 - -

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna won the Purple Cap in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league. He has scalped 25 wickets at an economy of 8.27. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad finished second with 24 dismissals at an economy of 8.16, with best figures of 4/18.

Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult ended the tournament with 22 wickets each, and hold the third and fourth spots, respectively. Arshdeep Singh (21), Sai Kishore (19), and Jasprit Bumrah (18) take the subsequent positions.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Krunal Pandya, and Vaibhav Arora round off the top 10 list with 17 dismissals each.

