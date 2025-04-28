IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs GT match (Updated) ft. Sai Sudharsan & Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bagged a stunning eight-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the IPL 2025 season. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the clash on Monday, April 28.

After losing the toss, GT was entrusted to bat first. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill continued their good form, stitching a 93-run partnership for the first wicket. While Sudharsan smacked 39 runs in 30 balls with four fours and a six, Gill smashed 84 runs in 50 balls with five fours and four sixes.

Keeper-batter Jos Buttler was the star batter, smashing 50* runs in 26 balls with three fours and four sixes as GT posted 209/4 in 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana scalped two wickets while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma pocketed one wicket apiece.

The chase looked completely one-sided, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi smacking all around the stadium. In no time, Suryavanshi went on to score a fifty, becoming the youngest to score a fifty.

A few balls later, he emerged as the fastest Indian to score an IPL century, smacking 100 runs in only 35 balls. On the other hand, Jaiswal smacked 64 runs in 37 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

Eventually, RR finished off the chase in 15.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan were the lone wicket-takers, scalping one wicket each for GT.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 9 9 - 456 82 50.66 304 150 - 5 - 46 16 2 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 443 73* 63.28 319 138.87 - 6 - 39 13 3 SA Yadav (MI) 10 10 3 427 68* 61 252 169.44 - 3 - 42 23 4 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 10 10 1 426 75 47.33 279 152.68 - 5 - 41 22 5 JC Buttler (GT) 9 9 4 406 97* 81.2 241 168.46 - 4 1 43 17 6 N Pooran (LSG) 10 10 1 404 87* 44.88 199 203.01 - 4 - 33 34 7 Shubman Gill (GT) 9 9 1 389 90 48.62 249 156.22 - 4 - 38 13 8 MR Marsh (LSG) 9 9 - 378 81 42 238 158.82 - 4 1 36 20 9 KL Rahul (DC) 8 8 2 364 93* 60.66 249 146.18 - 3 - 28 16 10 AK Markram (LSG) 10 10 - 335 66 33.5 227 147.57 - 4 - 30 15

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan reclaimed his pole position with 456 runs from nine innings at an average of 50.66. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli slipped to the second rank with 443 runs from 10 innings.

Suryakumar Yadav (427) also descended one slot to the third position, accumulating 427 runs from 10 innings. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moved up from the eighth to the fourth rank, scoring 426 runs from 10 innings.

Gujarat Titans top-order batter Jos Buttler (406) ascended from the seventh to the fifth rank. LSG explosive batter Nicholas Pooran slid from the fourth to the sixth spot, amassing 404 runs from 10 innings.

GT skipper Shubman Gill rocketed from the 11th to the seventh slot, racking up 389 runs from nine innings. Mitchell Marsh (378), KL Rahul (364), and Aiden Markram (335) made it to the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 9 9 210 35 - 273 17 4/41 16.05 7.8 12.35 1 - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 9 9 186 31 - 249 14 4/18 17.78 8.03 13.28 1 - 4 HV Patel (SRH) 8 8 162 27 - 244 13 4/28 18.76 9.03 12.46 2 - 5 KH Pandya (RCB) 10 10 192 32 - 276 13 4/45 21.23 8.62 14.76 1 - 6 TA Boult (MI) 10 10 216 36 - 308 13 4/26 23.69 8.55 16.61 1 - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 9 9 149 24.5 - 212 12 3/30 17.66 8.53 12.41 - - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 9 216 36 - 236 12 3/22 19.66 6.55 18 - - 9 HH Pandya (MI) 9 9 156 26 - 237 12 5/36 19.75 9.11 13 - 1 10 B Kumar (RCB) 9 9 204 34 - 284 12 3/33 23.66 8.35 17 - -

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood continues to hold the pole position with 18 wickets from 10 innings. Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna holds the second rank, scalping 17 wickets at an average of 16.05.

Noor Ahmad (14) maintains the third rank at 17.78. Harshal Patel (13), Krunal Pandya (13), and Trent Boult (13) retained their fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at 18.76, 21.23, and 23.69, respectively.

R Sai Kishore (12), Kuldeep Yadav (12), Hardik Pandya (12), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (12) maintain their seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots. They have an average of 16.33, 19.66, 19.75, and 23.66, respectively.

