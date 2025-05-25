IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head

The Indian Premier League on May 25 witnessed the last double header of the season with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. SRH clinched victory by 110 runs.
SRH won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a gigantic total of 278. The batters were on fire from the start of the inning. Abhishek Sharma played a cameo of 32, while Travis Head scored his third fifty of the season, scoring 76 off 40 balls. The momentum carried forward by the Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen, scoring an unbeaten 105 facing 39 balls.
In response, KKR batters were left clueless with the all-round performance from the SRH unit, as the bowlers strangled the KKR side to just 168. Jaydev Unadkat picked up three wickets alongside Harsh Dubey and Eshan Malinga.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
Sai Sudharsan tops the run-scoring chart with 679 runs from 14 matches at an impressive strike rate of 155.37. Shubman Gill follows in second place, having accumulated 649 runs at an average of 54.08.
Suryakumar Yadav (583), Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Virat Kohli (548), KL Rahul (539), and Jos Buttler (538) occupy the third to eighth positions, respectively. Nicholas Pooran (511) and Shreyas Iyer (488) complete the list.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Noor Ahmad maintains his top spot with 24 wickets, while Prasidh Krishna has picked 23 wickets to occupy the second position. Trent Boult, with 19 wickets, occupies the third position. Josh Hazlewood and Sai Kishore, with 18 and 17 wickets, have filled the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.
Varun Chakaravarthy slips to the sixth position (previously fifth) with 17 wickets alongside Vaibhav Arora. Vaibhav Arora jumps from the ninth position to fill the seventh spot at an economy of 10.11.
Jasprit Bumrah, alongside Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, have picked 16 wickets to conclude the table.
