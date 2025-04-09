IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for April 9 for GT vs RR match

By Ankush Das
Modified Apr 09, 2025 08:55 IST
Gujarat Titans players celebrate a wicket. (Image Source: Getty)

The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 9, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have won their previous fixture and will look to continue the winning run.

GT are on a roll currently, winning three games on the trot after losing their opening fixture of IPL 2025. The winners of the 2022 edition are currently placed second in the standings with six points from four matches and an NRR of +1.031. A win tonight can propel the Titans to the top of the points table.

RR also have bounced back after a slow start to their campaign. They lost the first two matches but have now won as many on the trot. The Royals currently find themselves in the seventh spot with four points from as many games and an NRR of -0.185. They will look to make it three in a row with a win tonight over GT and move up in the standings.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has seen a good turnout in the first two games of the season, and another full house is expected on Wednesday. The conditions are expected to be hot during the match hours, but there is no rainfall in the forecast, according to AccuWeather.

The temperature is expected to hover between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity levels are expected to be on the lower side, ranging in the 20s. There is no cloud cover and no chances of precipitation in the forecast, meaning fans can experience an uninterrupted contest tonight.

"Bowlers win you games" - GT captain Shubman Gill on his plans

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has showered praise on bowlers, saying that although hard-hitters take away all the limelight, it is the bowlers who win games for teams.

Speaking to reporters via Cricbuzz, Gill stated:

"Bowlers are game-changers especially in this format, lot of people talk about big-hitters but bowlers win you games."

Mohammed Siraj is currently the highest wicket-taker for GT with nine scalps, followed by R Sai Kishore, who has eight under his belt in four matches.

Ankush Das

Ankush Das

Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.

Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.

Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible.

