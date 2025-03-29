IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for March 29 for GT vs MI match

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) play the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, March 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams lost their opening matches of the season and will be desperate to bounce back.

GT went down to the Punjab Kings in a high-scoring game in their last outing. Despite the defeat, the Titans have looked like a well-balanced squad. The addition of Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada has strengthened their squad further.

The champions of the 2022 season will look to come out all guns blazing in search of a win against the Mumbai Indians, who also lost their first match. MI's defeat came against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

However, MI will be buoyed by the return of their regular skipper Hardik Pandya. The ace all-rounder missed the opening game due to a one-match ban because of a slow-over rate offense last season. Mumbai, who had a disastrous season last year, will look to play as a unit and return with two points on offer.

Meanwhile, a full house is expected in Ahmedabad, as fans will likely turn up to watch their favorite stars play. Much to the delight of fans, there is no rainfall in the forecast, though there will be some cloud cover during the game time.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be on the higher side, hovering over 35 degrees Celsius, with the humidity ranging around 10 percent.

"It does come down to how well you bowl" - GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel on if bowlers can make a difference in T20s

Wicketkeeper-batter-turned-assistant coach, Parthiv Patel, has asserted that bowlers can make a difference in T20s if they bowl one or two good overs.

Addressing reporters, Parthiv said (via Cricbuzz):

"No one has asked how well Shreyas (Iyer) batted, no one spoke about how Shashank Singh has finished the inning (in the GT-PBKS game). It was about how Vijaykumar Vyshak finished it over and how Arshdeep (Singh) came in and bowled that over. So, it does come down to how well you bowl. At the end of the day that one-two overs make a huge difference."

