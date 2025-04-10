IPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for April 10 for RCB vs DC match

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, April 10. The iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this encounter.

RCB have had an excellent start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They have won three out of four matches and currently find themselves third in the standings with six points and an NRR of +1.015. They won their previous game against the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs.

Although Bengaluru have lost the only game they have played at home, Rajat Patidar and company will be desperate to improve their home record and return with a win.

DC, on the other hand, are the only unbeaten in the competition so far. They have won all three matches and currently sit second with six points and an NRR of +1.257. The Capitals, chasing their maiden IPL trophy, will look to continue their unbeaten run and regain the top spot in the standings by displacing the Gujarat Titans.

RCB is known for having one of the most passionate fan bases in the tournament. They turn up to support the team regardless of the outcomes. Thus, another full house is expected at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for Thursday's encounter.

However, much to the dismay of fans, there are chances of significant rainfall during the match hours, which can cause a washout or delay the proceedings. According to AccuWeather, there is approximately a 50 percent chance of precipitation along with thunderstorms.

The temperature will hover between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature due to low humidity levels.

"We are able to execute everything whatever we are planning" - RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma on what's working for them

The Royal Challengers, one of the perennial underachievers in the IPL despite boasting a strong squad, have made an inspiring start to the tournament. They have three wins from four matches and have played good cricket so far.

When asked what has been working for the team, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma told reporters via Cricbuzz:

"Execution is going well this time. This year we are able to execute everything whatever we are planning. That's the difference. We are not doing anything magical. We don't have any magical solution. We are trying to execute our plan."

RCB will look to keep the momentum going as they look to lift their maiden IPL trophy this year.

