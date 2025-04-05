IPL 2025 weather update: Chennai weather report for April 5 for CSK vs DC match

The first match of Saturday's doubleheader will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This will be CSK's third home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They have won one and lost the other at Chepauk so far.

The five-time IPL champions are currently stranded in the bottom half of the points table (eighth position). They have won one and lost two out of three games so far in the tournament.

CSK are heavily dependent on their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is likely to miss today's game due to injury. Thus, the Super Kings would want their batters to perform and then support their bowlers, as they look to register their third win in the tournament.

DC, on the other hand, have had an excellent start to the tournament, winning both their games so far. Led by young and energetic Axar Patel, the team have performed like a well-oiled machine.

Delhi are currently placed second on the points table, separated from the toppers, Punjab Kings, who have a better NRR.

Meanwhile, with two good teams going up against each other, a cracking contest beckons fans at Chepuak. With the game being played on Saturday, a full house is on the cards.

The conditions are expected to be extremely hot, with the temperature hovering around 33 degrees Celsius. However, this being an afternoon game, the actual feeling would be around 40 degrees Celsius due to high humidity levels, which is likely to be around 75 percent.

Moreover, the forecast suggests a drizzle during the match hours. However, it is unlikely to interrupt the game or cause any delay.

"I'm focusing on length" - DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav on his plans ahead of CSK clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play a key role when his side take on the Super Kings at Chepauk. The left-arm spinner, who has picked up five wickets in two games, will look to make the ball talk on spin-friendly wickets in Chennai.

Ahead of the game, Kuldeep spoke about his plans while addressing a press conference. He said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"I'm focusing on length. Length is very important, and it's been like fourth year with DC, so nothing changes. You get matured after playing so many games and understand what your strength is and obviously, spinning the ball is my strength and just keeping it very simple and just focusing on the length and we have been talking about that."

