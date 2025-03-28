IPL 2025 weather update: Chennai weather report for March 28 for CSK vs RCB match

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 28, at Chepauk. Both teams won their respective first games and will look to continue the winning momentum.

CSK unleashed three spinners, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad, against the Mumbai Indians in their campaign opener. This strategy yielded dividends, as they restricted Mumbai to 155 before chasing it down with five balls to spare. Chennai will most likely continue with the same trio to exploit the slow and turning Chepauk wicket.

RCB, on the other hand, humbled the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on the opening night of IPL 2025. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt scored half-centuries as they chased down 175 after Krunal Pandya's three-wicket haul helped Bengaluru restrict Kolkata to 174.

It will be an enticing battle between RCB's batters and CSK's spin unit going up against each other. With some heavyweight players in action, fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers to support their favorite team.

It would be hot and humid in Chennai, with the temperature hovering over 30 degrees Celsius. However, according to AccuWeather, the actual temperature would be around 35 degrees Celsius during the match hours due to high humidity levels, which is expected to be around 75 percent.

Although it will be partly cloudy, there is no rainfall in the forecast. Thus, fans can expect a seamless experience on Friday night at Chepauk.

"If it does turn, great" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on the nature of wicket

With CSK boasting some quality spinners, the home side is expected to unleash a spinning track. However, head coach Stephen Fleming is not much perturbed about it, saying that they will look to work hard from the first ball and adapt to the conditions early.

Addressing reporters, Fleming said via ANI:

"If it does turn, great. It's difficult. We don't have much influence, really, on what comes up. Each pitch has a different characteristic. We've found that. So we'll work really hard from ball one to try and work out what we have, trying to get us a team that's pretty well-equipped for all conditions because that's been the key to playing here."

