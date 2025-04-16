IPL 2025 weather update: Delhi weather report for April 16 for DC vs RR match

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams are coming on the back of defeats and will be desperate to bounce back.

DC got off to an excellent start to this year's cash-rich league, winning four consecutive games. However, they were humbled by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous fixture. Currently, the Capitals are placed second in the standings with eight points from five matches and an NRR of +0.899.

DC will look to return to winning ways tonight and leapfrog the Gujarat Titans to occupy the top spot in the points table.

RR, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold so far in IPL 2025. They lost two games to begin their campaign before winning as many to make a short turnaround. However, the Royals lost their next two matches and only have two wins from six games.

RR are currently placed eighth in the standings with four points from six games and an NRR of -0.838. They need to turn their campaign around quickly to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With both teams desperate for a win, a cracking contest beckons fans tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Much to the delight of fans, the forecast suggests clear skies during the match hours with low humidity levels.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a degree or two less than the original temperature due to the low humidity level, which is expected to range in the 20s.

Moreover, there is neither a chance of precipitation nor any cloud cover during the match hours.

"I also want to bowl regularly, because I have bowled before and am a decent bowler" - RR's Nitish Rana on bowling

RR have struggled with their bowling so far in IPL 2025. Barring Jofra Archer and Prasidh Krishna, others have looked off-color and have leaked a lot of runs. Thus, it is likely that Rajasthan would explore more bowling options to stop the flow of runs.

Nitish Rana recently spoke about the possibility of him bowling if the situation arises. He said via ESPNCricinfo:

"I am not someone who… if the game demands that I should tell Sanju [Samson] or anyone that I can do something here or bowl, then I will. But there is no need to overthink. I always try to take whatever comes my way and help the team, be it bowling, batting or fielding. I also want to bowl regularly, because I have bowled before and am a decent bowler. If situation arises, why not, I will talk to Sanju and let's see what happens."

Nitish Rana has 10 wickets under his belt in 113 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.44.

