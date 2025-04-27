IPL 2025 weather update: Delhi weather report for April 27 for DC vs RCB match

The 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the all-important clash on Sunday, April 27.
DC, under new skipper Axar Patel, have performed exceedingly well in this year's cash-rich league. With six wins in eight games, the Capitals sit second in the standings with 12 points and an NRR of +0.657. Delhi will look to continue their excellent form and take one step closer to the playoffs with a win tonight.
RCB have also played some good cricket this season and sit just below the Delhi Capitals on the points table. They have 12 points from nine games and an NRR of +0.482, including six wins and three defeats. The Royal Challengers eked out a close win in their last match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and will look to continue the winning streak.
With two in-form sides facing off, fans will fill the stadium in huge numbers on Sunday evening. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be on the higher side, ranging between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius. However, much to the delight of fans, the humidity is expected to be lower.
Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast, meaning fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest. However, heavy wind gusts will occur during the match hours.
"It's not great this year" - DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk on his batting form
One of the Delhi Capitals' concerns this season has been Jake Fraser-McGurk's batting form. The Australian batter has accumulated only 55 runs in six innings at an average of 9.17 and a strike rate of 105.77.
Fraser-McGurk recently spoke about his dismal form, saying one needs to trust the process irrespective of the runs. The DC batter said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:
"It's pretty obvious, isn't it? It's not great this year, but you can't be too results-based and outcome-based in this game. Otherwise, you just won't get anywhere. You've just got to keep trusting the process and keep backing the strengths and trying to strengthen your weaknesses,s and hopefully one day it turns around and then you kick-start again."
