IPL 2025 weather update: Delhi weather report for April 29 for DC vs KKR match

The 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the match on Tuesday, April 29.

DC have slipped to fourth place after losing two in their last three matches. They have 12 points from nine games and an NRR of +0.482, including six wins from nine games. With the league stage nearing its business end, the Capitals must return to winning ways to keep their playoff hopes alive.

KKR, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive in this year's cash-rich league. The defending champions sit seventh in the standings with seven points, including three wins, one draw, and five defeats. They have a very slim chance of making it to the playoffs and will look to win every game from here.

Delhi is very well in the race for the playoffs, so fans will turn up at the stadium in huge numbers to support the home side. They can anticipate clear skies with very little humidity during the match hours.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature. As per the forecast, there is no chance of precipitation, so fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

"We haven't really played that complete game" - DC mentor Kevin Pietersen ahead of KKR clash

DC have been among the best-performing sides in IPL 2025. However, their mentor, Kevin Pietersen, asserted that they haven't played their complete game yet and believes that it is just around the corner.

Speaking to reporters as quoted by Cricbuzz, Pietersen stated:

"We haven't quite hit our perfect game yet as a team so I don't really think it's the wicket that we should be discussing. I think it's more, we haven't really played that complete game. For us to be sitting where we're sitting with 12 points knowing that we actually haven't really hit our straps in all departments is a good thing. We haven't played our perfect match yet and I do believe that it's coming."

