IPL 2025 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for April 12 for SRH vs PBKS match

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the tie on Saturday, April 12.

Ad

SRH, the runner-up of IPL 2024, have had a disastrous beginning to their campaign this year. They won their first match after posting 286 runs on the board, but since then, things have gone south. Hyderabad have lost four matches in a row and are stranded at the bottom of the standings with two points from five matches.

PBKS, meanwhile, have had a contrasting tournament to that of SRH. They have won three out of four games and are placed fifth in the standings with six points and an NRR of +0.289. Punjab are coming on the back of a heavy win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will look to continue their winning streak to move up on the points table.

Ad

Trending

A huge turnout is expected at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for Saturday's evening game between SRH and PBKS. Much to the delight of fans, pleasant weather and clear skies are expected during the match hours, as per AccuWeather.

The temperature will hover between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius, though the actual feeling would be a degree or two lower due to low humidity levels. There is no chance of rainfall during the match, meaning a full 40-over contest is expected.

Ad

"We know that this wicket is a really good surface" - SRH head coach Daniel Vettori on his team's plan ahead of PBKS clash

Despite making a bright start to IPL 2025, SunRisers Hyderabad's season has gone downhill after losing four straight games. They will have to turn around quickly to keep their campaign alive.

Ad

Ahead of the all-important encounter, Hyderabad's head coach Daniel Vettori said (via Cricbuzz):

"I think we know that this wicket is a really good surface. The last two times it was played on, I think 270, 280. The expectation is that it will be high-scoring, but I think when we've been at our best, we've just been really controlled, understand the conditions and the bowlers and what they're trying to achieve. So, that'll be the goal for tomorrow."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More