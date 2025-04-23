IPL 2025 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for April 23 for SRH vs MI match

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this epic contest on Wednesday, April 23.

SRH, the runner-up of last season, are yet to find their rhythm this year. They have managed to win just two out of seven games and are stranded at the second from the bottom. The SunRisers have four points in their kitty with an NRR of -1.217. SRH will have to win every game from here to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

MI, on the other hand, have slowly found their rhythm after a poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They have now won three games in a row and will look to continue the momentum, with some of their best players hitting their stride.

Mumbai have won four and lost as many so far this year, and are placed sixth in the standings with eight points and an NRR of +0.483.

The two teams met a few days ago at the Wankhede Stadium, and Mumbai won convincingly by four wickets. The five-time champions will look to keep their winning streak going, while SRH will aim to inflict revenge with a win tonight.

Fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for this blockbuster contest. Much to their delight, the conditions will remain mostly clear with low humidity levels.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall during the match hours, meaning fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

"We just want to follow our basics" - MI's Tilak Varma ahead of SRH clash

Ace Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma asserted that they are not letting three consecutive victories get into their head, and are looking to do the basics right. The comments came before their clash against SRH.

Speaking to reporters, Tilak, via mumbaiindians.com, said:

"Yes, winning three games in a row is always good. It's not easy to win three matches on the trot. But, I would say it's a long tournament. We just want to follow our basics, be calm & do the right things at the right moment."

"Initially, a few results didn’t go our way. A couple of matches were very close… It's just a matter of two hits. The team’s atmosphere is good. We believed from the start that we could do better. That's what we are doing and it's coming better now,” he added.

