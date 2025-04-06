IPL 2025 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for April 6 for SRH vs GT match

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 6. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host today's clash.
SRH, last year's runner-up, are currently stranded at the bottom of the points table, with only one win in four matches. They got their tournament off to a whopping start by beating the Rajasthan Royals, but since then, their performances have seen a sharp downfall.
The top order, comprising Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, has flattered to deceive, and the bowling hasn't fired either. Led by Pat Cummins, SRH will look to find a solution and return to winning ways to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.
GT, on the other hand, have had a good start to their IPL 2025 campaign. After losing their first matches, the Titans have now won two games on the trot. As a result, they are placed third in the standings with four points from three matches and an NRR of +0.807. GT players have stepped up with clutch performances whenever needed and will look to continue the same against SRH.
A full house is expected at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for Sunday's blockbuster game. Much to the delight of fans, clear skies and low humidity are expected during the match hours.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover over 30 degrees Celsius during the game. However, the actual feeling would be a few degrees less than the original temperature due to the low humidity level, which is expected to be around 20 to 25 percent.
There is no rainfall in the forecast, meaning fans can experience an uninterrupted contest on Sunday night.
"We've still got to keep believing that our style" - SRH head coach Daniel Vettori
Despite three defeats on the trot, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori stressed that they need to believe in their style of play before adding that the win is around the corner.
Addressing reporters on the eve of the game against GT, Vettori said via ESPNCricinfo:
"Three losses in a row, I know everyone's affected by it, but that doesn't take anything away from how good a team we are. We've still got to keep believing that our style will come off, and we'll get that win and we'll get on a roll."
