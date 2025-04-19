IPL 2025 weather update: Jaipur weather report for April 19 for RR vs LSG match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the second match of Saturday's (April 19) doubleheader. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this blockbuster contest.

RR have had a difficult Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign so far. They have won only two out of seven matches, and are placed eighth on the points table with an NRR of -0.714. The Royals will have to turn their campaign around quickly if they want to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

LSG, on the other hand, have had a mixed campaign in IPL 2025. They have won four and lost three out of seven games, and are placed fifth in the standings with an NRR of +0.086. The Super Giants lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture and will be desperate to return to winning ways with a win over Rajasthan tonight.

The evening game will likely attract a large turnout at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Much to the delight of fans, the forecast suggests clear skies with low humidity levels.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 32 and 38 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees lower than the actual temperature due to low humidity, which will likely range in the 20s.

Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall during the game, so fans can witness an uninterrupted contest tonight in Jaipur.

RR skipper Sanju Samson doubtful for LSG tie

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson is doubtful for Saturday's crucial tie against the Super Giants. Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed to the media that they are awaiting scan reports before making a final call on Samson's participation.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area," Dravid told reporters via ESPNcricinfo. "So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of [the injury] we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens."

Incidentally, Samson was retired hurt after copping a side injury during their game against the Delhi Capitals a few days ago.

