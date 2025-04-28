IPL 2025 weather update: Jaipur weather report for April 28 for RR vs GT match

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, April 28. Both sides have had contrasting tournaments in this year's cash-rich league so far.

Ad

RR have endured a challenging IPL 2025 campaign and are currently placed second from the bottom in the points table. The Royals have lost seven out of nine games, and have only four points to their name from two wins with an NRR of -0.625. Rajasthan have lost five consecutive matches and will be desperate to bounce back with a win tonight.

GT, on the other hand, are on a roll, having won six out of eight games. They are currently placed second in the standings with 12 points and an NRR of +1.104. The Titans trail table-topper Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by two points, but have played two fewer games.

Ad

Trending

The IPL 2022 winners will look to continue their momentum and leapfrog RCB to occupy the top spot with a win tonight.

Although the Royals are placed in the second half of the points table, fans will turn up in good numbers to support their favorite team tonight when they take on GT. Much to their delight, the forecast suggests clear skies with no real chances of rainfall.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 31 and 38 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature. Several wind gusts will occur during the match hours.

Ad

Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast. Thus, fans can experience an uninterrupted contest tonight at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

"We're probably out of the tournament in terms of the points table" - RR bowling coach Shane Bond

Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond has admitted that his side is out of the tournament, having secured only four points from nine games. However, the New Zealander reckoned that they still have a lot to play for and finish the competition strongly.

Ad

Speaking to reporters as quoted by Cricbuzz, Bond said:

"We're probably out of the tournament in terms of the points table, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to play for, obviously as a team we want to make sure we finish the season strong and continue playing well."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More