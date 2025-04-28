IPL 2025 weather update: Jaipur weather report for April 28 for RR vs GT match

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, April 28. Both sides have had contrasting tournaments in this year's cash-rich league so far.
RR have endured a challenging IPL 2025 campaign and are currently placed second from the bottom in the points table. The Royals have lost seven out of nine games, and have only four points to their name from two wins with an NRR of -0.625. Rajasthan have lost five consecutive matches and will be desperate to bounce back with a win tonight.
GT, on the other hand, are on a roll, having won six out of eight games. They are currently placed second in the standings with 12 points and an NRR of +1.104. The Titans trail table-topper Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by two points, but have played two fewer games.
The IPL 2022 winners will look to continue their momentum and leapfrog RCB to occupy the top spot with a win tonight.
Although the Royals are placed in the second half of the points table, fans will turn up in good numbers to support their favorite team tonight when they take on GT. Much to their delight, the forecast suggests clear skies with no real chances of rainfall.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 31 and 38 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature. Several wind gusts will occur during the match hours.
Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast. Thus, fans can experience an uninterrupted contest tonight at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
"We're probably out of the tournament in terms of the points table" - RR bowling coach Shane Bond
Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond has admitted that his side is out of the tournament, having secured only four points from nine games. However, the New Zealander reckoned that they still have a lot to play for and finish the competition strongly.
Speaking to reporters as quoted by Cricbuzz, Bond said:
"We're probably out of the tournament in terms of the points table, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to play for, obviously as a team we want to make sure we finish the season strong and continue playing well."
