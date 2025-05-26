IPL 2025 weather update: Jaipur weather report for May 26 for PBKS vs MI match

The 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) locking horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams will look to return with a win and boost their confidence before the playoffs.

PBKS are currently second in the standings with 17 points from 13 matches, including eight wins and four defeats. A win tonight will propel Punjab to the top of the points table and be a massive confidence booster ahead of the playoffs. The new team, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, have performed well, and they will look to keep the momentum going.

MI, on the other hand, produced a comeback for the ages this season. They were down and out after the first half of IPL 2025 but bounced back with six consecutive wins to put themselves in playoff contention. Mumbai will look to keep the winning run going, as they chase their record sixth IPL title.

With both teams already in the playoffs, they will look to fine-tune their combinations. As a result, a cracking contest beckons fans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The conditions in Jaipur are expected to be hot, but there will be no rainfall, according to the forecast.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will likely hover between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity, the feeling will be a degree or two lower than the actual temperature.

Much to the relief of fans, there is no precipitation in the forecast, meaning they can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

PBKS to miss Yuzvendra Chahal vs MI due to injury

PBKS will miss the service of senior leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for their final league game against MI due to a wrist injury. Punjab will also miss Marco Jansen, who has left the squad to join the South African team for the World Test Championship 2023-25 final against Australia.

However, according to an ESPNcricinfo report (via India TV), Chahal is expected to regain fitness before the playoffs and will be available for selection.

