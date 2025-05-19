IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for May 19 for LSG vs SRH match

The 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) play the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19. The home side must win this game to remain in contention for a playoff berth.

Three teams are currently fighting for the fourth playoff berth. LSG, currently placed seventh in the standings, need to win all their remaining matches and look at other results to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four. The Super Giants have lost their last three games and will be desperate to return home with two points.

On the other hand, SRH have already been knocked out of IPL 2025. They have had an inconsistent campaign, but will look to end on a high note. With more or less a full squad at their disposal, the SunRisers will look to spoil LSG's party with a win tonight. Hyderabad are currently third from the bottom with seven points from 11 matches.

With the home side still in contention for the playoffs, a full house is expected at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Much to the delight of fans, the weather conditions are expected to remain clear with low humidity levels.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall during the match hours, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

"We just haven't been able to put together complete performances" - SRH head coach Daniel Vettori on their IPL 2025 campaign

SRH, runner-up of the last season, just couldn't get going this year. They have struggled to put together complete performances this year and, as a result, have been eliminated from the tournament.

SRH head coach Daniel Vettori admitted to the same, and asserted that their main challenge will be the final three league fixtures. He said, as quoted by TOI:

"I think I've said on a number of occasions that we just haven't been able to put together complete performances. We've let ourselves down in one discipline in almost every game—whether it's with the bat or in the field. Probably our most complete bowling and fielding performance was in the last game against Delhi, and unfortunately, it was rained out. That's been the conversation within the team and the coaching staff—how do we actually put a complete performance together? That's the real challenge for us in the next three games."

