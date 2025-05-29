IPL 2025 weather update: Mullanpur weather report for May 29 for PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Match

The IPL 2025 playoffs are finally here, and Qualifier 1 will witness table toppers, Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the second-seed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The two teams are yet to win their elusive IPL title, and the upcoming clash provides them a great opportunity to move a step closer to ultimate glory.

A win for either team will propel them straight to the grand finale at Ahmedabad on June 3. RCB last made an IPL final in 2016, while PBKS' lone final appearance came in 2014.

Coming to Qualifier 1, the Mullanpur weather has been a subject of much discussion, considering both sides' mishaps with rain interruptions during the league stage. RCB and PBKS endured a No Result each, thanks to rain washing out their contests against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, as good news for fans and the teams, there is no rain threat at the venue for the upcoming Qualifier 1 clash.

Accuweather reports show clear skies are expected throughout the day, with temperatures of around 32 degrees. The humidity levels are forecasted to be in the high 30s with a welcoming Wind speed of up to 20 km/h.

Despite the positive forecast, should the match be called off due to bad weather, PBKS will advance to the final, thanks to their finishing higher than RCB on the standings.

What happened when PBKS and RCB last met at Mullanpur?

Fans needn't go too far to find out when PBKS and RCB last met at Mullanpur - the scene for Qualifier 1. The first meeting between the sides in IPL 2025 took place at the venue two days after PBKS upstaged RCB in Bengaluru.

However, Rajat Patidar's men were in no mood to endure a clean sweep against PBKS. They restricted a strong PBKS batting lineup to a sub-par 157/6 in 20 overs before completing the run-chase in the penultimate over with seven wickets to spare.

Virat Kohli was the star of the show, finishing with an unbeaten 73 off 54 deliveries, while Devdutt Padikkal co-starred with a majestic 35-ball 61. With the ball, the spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma picked up two wickets each to stifle the rampaging PBKS batting lineup.

Apart from the RCB encounter, PBKS played three other league-stage games at Mullanpur, winning two and losing one.

Qualifier 1 aside, Mullanpur will also host the Eliminator between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) tomorrow (May 30).

