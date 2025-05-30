IPL 2025 weather update: Mullanpur weather report for May 30 for GT vs MI Eliminator Match

The IPL 2025 has reached its win-or-go-home stage, with Gujarat Titans (GT) set to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator at Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. The winner will advance to Qualifier 2 to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS), while the loser will be eliminated from the competition.

Both teams enter the contest after losing their final league stage outing. After impressing throughout the season with nine wins in their first 12 matches, GT let go of their stranglehold on the league with shocking back-to-back defeats.

The consecutive losses saw them slip from the top position to third on the points table, forcing them to play the Eliminator instead of Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, MI were down and out after losing four out of their first five games to start the season. However, they won seven out of their next eight matches to place themselves with a chance of even sealing a top-two spot entering their league stage finale.

Yet, Hardik Pandya's Men coughed up a golden opportunity with a defeat to PBKS to finish fourth after the league stage.

Coming to the Eliminator, the match played in Mullanpur has massive consequences should the weather play spoilsport. A washout will see GT advance to Qualifier 2 and eliminate MI from the tournament.

However, fans needn't worry about such a situation as the weather should be clear throughout the match. In addition to the clear skies, temperatures will be around 33 to 38 degrees Celsius during match time.

The wind speed is expected to be in the 11-13 km/h range, with a humidity of 43 to 54 percent.

Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and PBKS was played at the same venue (Mullanpur) last night ( May 29). The former pulled off an incredible eight-wicket win to book their place in the IPL 2025 final on June 3.

What happened when MI last played GT in IPL 2025?

GT bowlers were all over the MI batters when the sides last met in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]

It was a battle of the two most in-form teams when GT and MI last faced off in IPL 2025. Playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the home side struggled with the bat, finishing with a sub-par 155/8 in 20 overs.

Despite a brilliant 53 from Will Jacks and a vital 35 from Suryakumar Yadav, MI slipped from a commanding 97/2 to 150/8 before ultimately finishing with 155.

In response, GT rode with a measured 43 from their skipper, Shubman Gill, to complete their target of 147 off the final ball of the contest (19 overs due to rain). Jos Buttler's 30 and Sherfane Rutherford's 28 were other crucial contributions as GT hustled to a thrilling victory.

GT also won the first meeting between the sides in Ahmedabad by 36 runs after scoring a massive 196 in their 20 overs.

