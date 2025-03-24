IPL 2025 weather update: Vizag weather report for March 24 for DC vs LSG match

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, March 24, in Visakhapatnam. Both teams will look to win and begin their campaign on a positive note tonight.

Ad

Both sides made a lot of changes to their squads during the 2025 mega auctions. Both captains who led the teams last year have traded their jerseys, with Rishabh Pant plying trade for LSG and KL Rahul donning the DC shirt. While Rishabh will lead the Super Giants, Rahul reportedly turned down the offer to captain Delhi. Thus, the Capitals have appointed all-rounder Axar Patel as their leader.

Both teams failed to qualify for the playoffs last year and will be desperate to come up with better performances in IPL 2025. However, LSG have been hit by a few injury blows, with Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan likely to be unavailable for the opening game.

Ad

Trending

Despite being two of the weakest teams in the tournament, the hype around the match is at an all-time high. Fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers to watch their favorite stars play in front of their eyes.

According to AccuWeather, the skies will be clear and conditions will be pleasant for a game of cricket. The temperature will hover around the 30 degrees Celsius mark during the match hours, while humidity levels will be approximately 70 percent. Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast, thus, fans can anticipate an uninterrupted contest between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Ad

"We don’t know yet" - DC skipper on KL Rahul's availability for LSG tie

Senior batter KL Rahul, who was roped in by Delhi Capitals for a whopping ₹14 crore, has joined the camp but is unavailable for the first game. Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel revealed that Rahul has some personal problems but couldn't confirm his availability.

Ad

Addressing reporters, Axar said via News18:

“Obviously, he joined the team and we all know that he has a personal problem. So, we don’t know yet. So, if he comes back, we ask him if he is okay and we’ll let you know tomorrow morning. I think we’ve got to know and so, now we don’t know if he is available or not."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback