"Andre Russell will be my first retention" - Aakash Chopra on the players KKR should keep

Aakash Chopra has opined that Andre Russell should be the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) first retention ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Andre Russell has been the Kolkata-based franchise's biggest match-winner over the last few seasons of the IPL. While there have been questions raised about the Jamaican's fitness, there is no denying his all-round skills, especially his destructive abilities with the bat.

While talking about KKR's possible retentions in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Andre Russell as the first option.

"Andre Russell will be my first retention. There is no doubt in that because if he goes to the auction, he might be sold for more than two million, he can be very expensive," said Chopra.

The former KKR player highlighted that the other retention decisions are not easy for the franchise due to the waning prowess of some of their established stars.

"The problems have increased for KKR. This wasn't the case earlier. If we see 3-4 years back, there used to be a list of who all had to be retained. Since then, Narine's stocks have plummeted a little. Andre Russell is still Andre Russell, that you have to agree. Dinesh Karthik's stocks have plummeted a little," observed Chopra.

Sunil Narine even lost his spot in the KKR playing XI at the start of IPL 2021, with Shakib Al Hasan preferred ahead of him. Although he did replace Shakib later, he was not the same potent threat as earlier.

Aakash Chopra on the two other players KKR should look to retain

Shubman Gill has not been at his best for KKR in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels Shubman Gill's immense potential should make him KKR's second retention ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

"The second player I would want to retain is Shubman Gill. Although this season was not good for him till now, it is possible the remaining encounters might be good, but there is quality and I feel this player has the potential to shine in the next three years," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old reckons KKR should use the RTM card for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

"If I have to use the RTM card, I will do it for Varun Chakravarthy. I will not do it for Narine, Morgan, I will think about Nitish Rana but not use it for him. A mystery spinner gives the four overs, which a lot of other players may not be able to give," signed off Chopra.

Varun Chakravarthy was KKR's most successful bowler in IPL 2020, with 17 scalps to his credit. He has also accounted for seven opposition batsmen in IPL 2021 to date and has a reasonable economy of 7.82.

