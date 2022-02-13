Full list of players in Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2022

The Gujarat Titans have assembled a strong squad of 23 players ahead of their debut IPL season. The Titans roped in the star-studded trio of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill in the pre-season draft.

At the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, the Ahmedabad-based franchise added 20 more names to their roster. Their most expensive pick was New Zealand's star fast bowler Lockie Ferguson. The Titans shelled out ₹10 crore for the Kiwi's services.

Their most expensive Indian signing was former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. The Titans raised quite a few eyebrows by bidding ₹9 crore for Tewatia at the mega auction.

Interestingly, the franchise did not bid for a single wicket-keeper until the final rounds of the auction. They now have two experienced glovemen in Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade.

Now that the IPL 2022 Auction has ended, here's a look at the full list of players signed by the Titans and their updated squad.

Gujarat Titans players list with price

Lockie Ferguson (₹10 crore)

Rahul Tewatia (₹9 crore)

Mohammad Shami (₹6.25 crore)

Yash Dayal (₹3.2 crore)

David Miller (₹3 crore)

R Sai Kishore (₹3 crore)

Abhinav Manohar (₹2.6 crore)

Alzarri Joseph (₹2.4 crore)

Matthew Wade (₹2.4 crore)

Jason Roy (₹2 crore)

Wriddhiman Saha (₹1.9 crore)

Jayant Yadav (₹1.7 crore)

Vijay Shankar (₹1.4 crore)

Dominic Drakes (₹1.1 crore)

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (₹50 lakh)

Varun Aaron (₹50 lakh)

Noor Ahmad (₹30 lakh)

Darshan Nalkande (₹20 lakh)

Pradeep Sangwan (₹20 lakh)

Sai Sudarshan (₹20 lakh)

IPL 2022 Auction GT team

Hardik Pandya will captain the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

