"Nobody can replace MS Dhoni, he is always my captain"- CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji heaped praise on the team's captain MS Dhoni before the IPL Auction 2022. The former India pacer labeled Dhoni the heart and soul of the CSK franchise.

Balaji appeared on Star Sports' IPL 2022 Retention Special show to announce the four players Chennai Super Kings retained for the upcoming season. The defending champions have retained the quartet of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali.

Declaring the players' names, Balaji said:

"We are very happy to retain Ruturaj. There is no doubt about his ability. Yes, nobody can replace MS Dhoni. For me he is always my captain always. 100% that is the heart and soul."

Explaining the reasons behind retaining Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, Balaji added:

"We are much looking forward to this upcoming season. It is very hard to replace somebody of Ravindra Jadeja's caliber. He is an Indian all-rounder and a proven CSK performer in the past with the bat as well as with the ball. Moeen actually balances the team with both the components which we needed, off-spin bowler as well as proper left-handed batter."

MS Dhoni is not Chennai Super Kings' highest-paid player for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja is the most expensive player in Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2022 squad (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Interestingly, MS Dhoni is not the Chennai Super Kings' most expensive player for the 2022 season. Skipper Dhoni has accepted a salary of ₹12 crores, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has bagged his biggest IPL contract to date as CSK retained him for ₹16 crores.

It will be interesting to see which players Chennai Super Kings will sign at IPL Auction 2022. As it stands, the defending champions already have four top-quality players in their squad.

