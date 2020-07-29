IPL is the best T20 competition in the world: Josh Hazlewood

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood is getting ready to make an impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will be representing three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bought at the IPL 2020 auction for Rs 2 crore, Josh Hazlewood will be hoping that turning out under former India captain MS Dhoni will turn his T20 fortunes around.

The young paceman was picked by Mumbai Indians back in 2014 but has failed to play in any IPL games in his career so far. Now with six years of international experience behind him, Josh Hazlewood will be hoping that CSK find him worthy of a place in the playing XI.

“I am pretty excited actually. It’s been a while that I have been in the squad. I haven’t played a game yet but I was with the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2014. I have been using this time – April and May – for rest, preparing for other Test tours for Australia.

“And now it is a good opportunity to play some T20 cricket and put my name up in that format of the game, in which I haven’t played too much. It is the best T20 competition in the world. So looking forward to it and hopefully to do well for CSK,” Josh Hazlewood was quoted as saying in an interview to WION.

Josh Hazlewood had appeared in only seven T20s for Australia so far in his career. When it comes to the Big Bash League, Josh Hazlewood has a much better record with 26 wickets from 19 BBL games at an average of 16.4.

I think Dhoni is a pretty similar player to me: Josh Hazlewood

The 29-year-old said he was elated to be picked up by CSK during the 2020 auction. The New South Wales paceman felt that CSK skipper MS Dhoni was a cool and calm customer like him and Josh Hazlewood said he was eager to learn under his leadership.

“I think he is a pretty similar player to me – very relaxed and calm – and that’s how I play my best cricket, that’s when I enjoy my cricket. Hopefully, we are a good match,” Josh Hazlewood said about MS Dhoni.

Josh Hazlewood also said that he was looking to improve as a bowler and add more variations to his bowling. The paceman, who has 195 Test scalps from 51 games at an average of 26.2, said that he has been working on ‘different deliveries', change-ups and slower balls.

The Australian also added that there is plenty of pressure in the IPL, but it is always good to deliver under pressure. The 13th edition of the IPL will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 8.